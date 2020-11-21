3bO – India’s first Face mask that provides triboelectric antiviral and antibacterial protection

3bO is India’s first face mask that uses CeNSTech™ – a patented technology of CeNS, a Govt of India, Dept of Science & Technology Lab, which provides antiviral and antibacterial protection. Designed and developed by the scientists at CeNS (The Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences), 3bO is the only mask based on triboelectricity. The mask is being manufactured and marketed by Camellia Clothing, a three-decade-old clothing company based in Bangalore, under an exclusive global license from CeNS.

3bO masks use the concept of Triboelectricity to give the masks enhanced Electrostatic Filtration, and aid Electrostatic Viral deactivation, over and above the mechanical filtration. Live viral filtration results have shown 90% live viral filtration in 3bO masks compared to 56% filtration in highly ranked chemically coated masks. The inner layers of 3bO mask, continuously generate a triboelectric charge, through the natural airflow of breath and speech. This charge, while being completely harmless to the wearer, offers extra protection in two unique ways:

‍Electrostatic Filtration: Triboelectricity generated in the mask acts as an electric wall that provides advanced antimicrobial filtration, over and above the mechanical filtration offered by the multiple fabric layers in the 3bO mask.

‍Antiviral Triboelectric Charge: Studies have shown that triboelectricity and electroceutical fabrics can be used effectively to destabilize viruses. Contact with an electroceutical fabric for one minute leads to a significant reduction in the electrokinetic property of the viral particles. Triboelectricity helps in the deactivation of viruses in a significant way, without any harm to the wearer of the mask.

“3bO was founded amidst pandemic. The idea was to equip people with a scientifically crafted healthcare protective tool. At Camellia we were actively scanning Technologies which would bring both Science and comfort together for protecting us against this Covid-19 virus. This came true when we signed an exclusive licence to manufacture a technologically advanced, and awesomely comfortable mask developed by scientists at CeNS and market it globally. We then worked on it with our experience in the fashion industry to make this ‘daily wearable’ of the new normal into a beautiful article worthy of any ensemble”, says Mr. Harish Mittal, Managing Director, Camellia Clothing Ltd, which gave birth to “3bO the Deltoid Face Mask”

“The 3BO facemask works on the basic ideas from physics textbooks on triboelectricity. This self-powered facemask is made from the layers of tribopositive and tribonegative fabrics; when rubbed against each other, they generate electricity. The mask acts as a double-wall electrical fence. Camellia Clothing helped us translate this idea into a product realizable by the end-user; we believe this collaborative journey will help us fight the pandemic. The unique deltoid-shaped mask provides a snug-fit to any faces, and it is highly breathable, washable, and helps one wear comfortably for a longer duration”, says Prof. G. U. Kulkarni, Director in Charge, CeNS

While the Deltoid Shape of the mask and its feather-light weight of mere 5.6 grams, is engineered to provide high breathability and continuous comfort, in addition to providing the ultimate level of protection. The unique Deltoid shape of the mask is designed keeping ergonomic principles in mind. It provides ample space in front of the mouth ensuring zero speech distortion. It also provides a snug fit leaving practically no room for leakage while breathing thus ensuring zero fogging on one’s glasses.

It is a reusable mask that can withstand 30 washes and is the only mask which has a range of options for specific applications – industrial, controlled and uncontrolled environments. Price at Rs.245 for 3bO Lite and Rs.270 for 3bO Turbo in packs of one, and at Rs. 165-180 per mask in packs of 3.

Keeping the current challenges of physical movements, the company is focusing on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to sell the masks apart from its own shopping platform. The company is also looking at exclusive partnerships in retail space in Pharma and lifestyle sectors along with direct institution sales. And international markets in the US, Far East, Nepal & Sri Lanka through their parent company Camellia Clothing and e-commerce channels.

3bO corporate entity of Camellia Clothing intends to be in the category for the long term and to bring out a range of protective healthcare and health-wear products, which use science as their core strength.