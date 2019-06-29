3Hcare.in organizes health camps for the working force

Over 500 people were screened, tested in a health check-up camp held by 3hcare.in on the premises of HDFC Bank, Taj Vivanta and IDFC Bank in Delhi & NCR on Wednesday. The test aimed at spreading awareness about the regular screenings of all the vital tests which include CBC, Blood pressure monitoring, lipid profiling, thyroid panel, etc.

A team of 5 doctors along with supporting staff and 8 phlebo technicians from the 3Hcare team was headed by the senior doctor.

Flow of people continued till the end of the camp. The team has checked up 35 plus cases of Diabetes. Besides, 70 patients were checked for eye ailments and thyroid each.

The organizer of the camp CA (Dr.) Ruchi Gupta, founder and CEO 3Hcare.in stated that during the camp patients were diagnosed; 120 have been gone through lab test. In addition free consultations were also offered.

In line with its commitment towards providing health care services at the doorstep of patients, the healthcare portal is providing services in rural areas as well under the name “3Hcare Labs”.

While speaking on the occasion CA (Dr.) Ruchi Gupta called upon the people to bring change in lifestyle and prevention was better than cure. “Due to immense work pressure and stress, people living in metro cities may not able to get time for all the vital health screenings at their desired location. To change this thought, we provide scheduling option in their vicinity. Our presence in almost all parts of the national capital region has helped many patient’s as they can compare and book tests online, and choose the best lab for the test at their convenience .” Said Dr Ruchi Gupta Founder and CEO, 3Hcare.in.

People expressed their gratitude to the 3Hcare team of doctors and technicians as they get checked up free of cost along with thorough investigations.