3Hcare marks its offline presence in India

3hcare.in, a leading healthcare portal, recently announced its expansion of offline footprints throughout tier 3 & 4 cities by opening their labs in Jhajjhar and Kosi. The online portal is aggressively ramping up its activities in other locations in Haryana and Western UP and plans to expand PAN India by 2020.

The pathology labs will operate under the name ‘3Hcare Labs’ which assures same day delivery of reports and free home sample collection to all the neighboring customers. To assure quality services the lab is already undergoing ISO certification and will soon be receiving NABL accreditation.

“There is a gigantic gap between the availability and the demand for pathological labs in small villages and towns which is promising potential for growth. With the recent launch of our labs in Kosi and Jhajjar, many local residents have been benefitted. To cater to quality services, 3Hcare Labs offers better and consumer-friendly services like home sample collection and timely reports. With a tremendous rise in population, an upsurge in chronic ailments, insufficient availability of diagnostic centers and demand for accurate and timely medical care, 3Hcare Labs aims to provide the best quality pathology services here.” Says CA (Dr) Ruchi Gupta, Founder & CEO, 3hcare.in

Due to the absence of qualitative certification and entry barriers, local diagnostics in tier 3 &4 cities are thriving with only sample collection centers and the patients have to travel to the nearby metro cities even for basic pathology tests. In such a scenario, 3hcare labs (which is well established as 3hcare.in in the online segment) has a greater scope for penetration and a stronghold in these villages and towns in the offline segment as well. Delhi-based 3Hcare.in is one of the leading healthcare portal in India rendering services such as diagnostics and plan my surgery with over PAN India reach.