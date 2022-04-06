3rd Edition Of Boho Bazaar – The Epic Flea Market Is Back With Tons Of Surprises!

A shopping carnival with over 200+ curated pop-ups from across the country showcasing one-of-a-kind handcrafted finds besides the delicious food, live bands, creative workshops and fun activities.

Boho Bazaar – The Epic Flea Market presented by Zepto, spiced up by Orika and in association with Fresca and Power Gummies is back with its third edition and will be taking place from the 8th – 10th April 2022 at Gate No. 2 of JLN Stadium from 12 PM to 10 PM.

At this mega shopping carnival, you’ll find a plethora of varied shopping brands offering everything from lifestyle products to home decor, apparel to accessories, pet products to quirky merchandise, food products to gifting, and much more from over 200+ curated pop-ups from all across India. In addition to offering a smorgasbord of shopping options, everything on offer at Boho Bazaar shall be available at heavily discounted prices, thereby catering to all budgets and sensibilities of Delhiites. Visitors can expect to see niche brands such as Soul Yard, Saleti, Adawwrably, Tempco Botanicals, Upcycle By Tabi, and Atulyakala, amongst many others.

Besides a thrilling shopping bonanza, this year, Boho Bazaar is also bringing Gurgaon’s popular Banjara Market to Delhi for the first time ever for just 3 days, at the festival. You can expect a jaw-dropping variety of home decor items, furniture and coveted trinkets at unbelievable prices.

There will also be a variety of food stalls, beer & cocktails, 15+ homegrown live bands to set the mood, a kids zone, creative workshops and a bunch of fun activities that will provide entertainment for everyone, kids and adults alike.

The organiser and Co-Founder of Boho Bazaar, Digant Sharma said, “We’re super pumped to be back after almost 2 years and we can already see a lot of growing excitement and support from all quarters! We have a lot of fun and new elements planned out this time and hence we’ve shifted the venue to a bigger venue than last time, to do justice to our vision. We welcome everyone to come and make merry with their friends and family to make the upcoming weekend a memorable one!

With all this and more in store, Boho Bazaar, 2022 will be the perfect place to spend your weekend shopping, feasting and enjoying foot-tapping tunes with your friends and loved ones!

When | 8 – 10th April 2022 (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Where | Gate No 2, JLN Stadium, Delhi

Ticket Link | https://insider.in/boho-bazaar-the-epic-flea-market–apr8-2022/event

Timings | 12 (Noon) To 10 PM

RSVP On FB Here | https://www.facebook.com/events/489865052799210