3rd edition of IFSEC India Virtual Expo set to showcase Innovations in Technologies for Safe Cities

Mumbai: The International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo, is set to bring in its 3rd virtual edition on 29th July 2021 for the security, civil protection and fire safety industry. This one-day virtual expo by IFSEC India is crafted to consistently meet the needs of the safety and security sector and enable professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and engagement and provide them with feasible solutions.

IFSEC India Virtual Expo, co-hosted with OSH India and Facilities Show India, will be showcasing latest technologies and break-through innovations for the real-world problem of securing the life of citizens and critical infrastructure. It will help spread awareness through a knowledge forum in the form of presentations and panel discussion from the industry leaders and Icons deliberating current challenges and solutions.

Supported by ASIS Bengaluru and Mumbai Chapters, IISSM and Mitkat Advisory, the expo will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the safety and security under a common virtual platform.

Speaking at the announcement of IFSEC Virtual Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “We are thrilled to continue with our series of virtual expos for IFSEC India considering the current challenging times during the pandemic. The implementation of a virtual interaction platform will stimulate collaboration and open-up new opportunities for the exhibitors and buyers in a cost-effective way. While we look forward to our annual IFSEC India Expo that takes place end of the year at Delhi NCR, we believe the virtual format will be the way to cater to the requirements of our valued stakeholders.”

The virtual expo will showcase products and technologies pertaining to CCTV & Surveillance, Biometrics & RFID, Integrated Systems, Access Control, GPS Systems, Video Management, Parking Automation, Transport, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Smart Homes, Security & Safe Cities in addition to surveillance for the knowledge of end users and providers. It caters to professionals such CSOs, Admin Heads, CIOs, CTOs, Facility Heads, Purchase Managers, System Integrators and Dealers & Distributors of organisations. Key brands and distributors include Western Digital as ‘Platinum Partner’, Globus Infocom as ‘Gold Partners’, and eSSL; Matrix Comsec; Teltonika ; Heinrich as ‘Exhibit Partners’.

On the side-lines of the virtual expo, the industry will get an opportunity to be a part of a knowledge forum with presentations, panel discussions and workshops that will decipher relevant insights gained in the global security market. It will include seminars, panel discussions, technology presentations by over 24 eminent speakers scheduled between 11 AM and 7PM IST. The webinars will focus on topics such as – Securing New-Age Cities in Response to the Pandemic; Emerging Risk Landscape, the New Normal in Security and the Role Played by Technology; Managing Integrated Command & Control Centres in Safe Cities; Threats to Digital Assets in a Virtually Connected World to name a few.