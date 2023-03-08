3rd Edition of ‘TOI’s Gadgets Now Awards’ to honor the best from the world of tech

New Delhi, Mar 08, 2023: The prestigious ‘ The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards’ is returning for its third edition to be held in Delhi-NCR on March 10 this year. The event, a celebration of the best tech gadgets in terms of utility and user experience for Indian consumers, will also be streamed online this year.

The awards will be presented across 17 categories featuring a host of gadgets like audio devices, smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, and smartwatches. Each category will have two awards – ‘Jury’s Choice’ and ‘Popular Choice’ awards. A panel of judges comprising eminent personalities including Abhijit Ray (CTO, DigiBoxx), Sameer Seth (Director, Marketing -India, Dolby Laboratories), Prabhu Ram (Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), Atul Tripathi (Ex Big Data Consultant – NSCS (PMO), and Manisha Singh (Technology Editor, TOI Digital) have been roped in to select the winners for the ‘Jury’s Choice’ awards.

Commenting on the awards, Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet, said, “Technology continues to enhance our lives with newer and better gadgets that bring innovation, quality and comfort to everyday actions that we take. The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards recognize the most impactful personal technology devices for the year. As India’s largest news and infotainment destination, we have always reflected the taste of the youth of the country and these awards are an extension of the same spirit.”

To know more about the awards, visit Gadgets Now Awards 2022 | The Times of India Gadgets Now awards

To vote for your favorite gadgets, visit https://www.gadgetsnow.com/awards/nominations.

This edition of The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards is Powered by: Airtel 5G plus, Associate sponsors: AMD and Norton, and Partners: Livpure ,Crucial by Micron, OneAssist and TECNO.