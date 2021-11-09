3SC, a supply chain & analytics startup celebrates its 9th Foundation Day

Gurugram, 9 November 2021: 3SC, a Gurugram-based supply chain planning, and analytics startup recently celebrated its 9th Foundation Day at Orana Conventions. The event was graced by guest of honor Lt General J.K Sharma, scholar warrior and senior strategic military leader with close to 42 years of service. The company’s investors Rajpai and Krishnan Ganesan from GEF Capital were also present at the event.

During the celebration, employees were rewarded with awards and cheques acknowledging their hard work and dedication leading to 3SC becoming a leading supply chain tech company, led by professionals across the globe. The startup provides comprehensive and customized solutions powered by Advanced Analytics which guarantees enhanced customer experience by Reducing Cost and Improving Asset Productivity. 3SC’s esteemed customers from various verticals such as Technology, Automotive, Consumer, E&M, LSHC, FMCD, FMCG, and many more also participated in the event.

Mr. Lalit Das, Founder, and CEO of 3SC expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards the employees, investors and other stakeholders. “Nine years back we laid the foundation of this company with a sole motive to transform the supply chain sector using technology and advanced analytics. Today, on this occasion we have not only earned esteemed opportunities to expand our business but also a set of hardworking and dedicated people who are willing to invest in the trust and faith we have towards the company and each other.

During the celebration, the employees were appreciated via a variety of awards including the Star Achievers Award, Dashing Debut Award, Client Comforter Award, Accelerators Award, and others. The company laid its foundation stone nine years back and is headquartered in Gurgaon. Its Analytics Delivery Centres (ADCs) are located in Pune and Amsterdam to cater to the global market with over 100+ Data Scientists, Consultants, and Analysts.

About the company

Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das & Sarita Das, 3SC is an integrated supply chain service provider and offers Supply Chain Analytics solutions to blue-chip clientele across Pharma/Healthcare, Industrials, FMCD, FMCG, and E-commerce industries. The company has recently raised $15 million Series – B Funding by GEF Capitals.