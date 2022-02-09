3SC Analytics attracting new talent to expand its footprints in Global Market

New Delhi, 9th February 2022: As part of its global expansion, 3SC, a leading supply chain solutions provider for shipping and logistics industry, has appointed Ms. Anna Shaposhnikova as Vice President of Analytics, Europe. With its comprehensive and customized solutions, the Gurugram based tech company is attracting new talent to expand its footprints Globally.

Appointing Anna Shaposhnikova as VP for the European market, the company aims to scale up its resources for expediting its growth in the global market. Ms. Shaposhnikova will be leading an entire European organization, including commercial operations and marketing for 3SC Analytics BV from, Netherlands/Amsterdam. The company already has a strong customer base in the European region with clients like Ansell, Hitachi ABB, Phillips, and others but wants to further strengthen its presence in the existing market.

“We are focused on taking 3SC Analytics to the global arena as the most advanced integrated supply chain tech company. Bringing Ms. Anna Shaposhnikova onboard is a way forward, as, for the next two years, we have extensive expansion plans for the overseas business market. Ms. Shaposhnikova is going to be the key to our business plans to leverage analytics-driven supply chain solutions, and create value for the company.”, says Mr. Lalit Das, Founder, and CEO of 3SC.

Anna Shaposhnikova is an entrepreneur, who comes with a decade of expertise in the logistics B2B sector. She is the Co-founder of Transmetrics, a SaaS company providing AI-based predictive optimization for logistics service providers. Before founding her own company, Anna worked as a senior consultant in IT for logistics and also in the oil and gas industry. Anna’s key expertise lies in building and leading a commercial team, customer relationship management, and project crisis management. She has a Master’s from the Royal University of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden, and an MBA from the Vlerick business school, Leuven, Belgium.

Ms. Shaposhnikova explains her key success factor in building a strong customer base Globally: “Behind every client, regardless of the size of the company, there is always a person whose everyday work challenges need to be heard, understood, and addressed. It’s ultimately not just about a product or a service you have to offer, it’s about honesty and building trust. This is the key success factor for any fruitful business relationship”.

About 3SC: Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das & Sarita Das, 3SC is a leading software and analytics solutions provider for supply chain and logistics to blue-chip clientele across Pharma/Healthcare, Industrials, FMCD, FMCG, and E-commerce industries. The company has recently raised $15 million in Series – B Funding from GEF Capitals.