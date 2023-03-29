4 Asia fastest growing cyber security companies in 2023

In 2023, the cybersecurity market is expected to generate revenue of US$2.37bn. With the advancement of technology day by day, the risk of data breaching is also increasing leading to an increase in cyber attacks. Security Services is the market’s largest category, with a US$1.19 billion market volume anticipated in 2023 as per a Statista report.

The cost of cybercrime damage is projected to be $8 trillion globally in 2023 and might reach $10.5 trillion in 2025, forcing cybersecurity firms to take on a bigger role in securing diverse organisations. Cybersecurity lessens the risks of data breaches and business susceptibility to cyberattacks in today’s technologically advanced environment. By reducing cyber dangers and preventing the exposure of sensitive data, it safeguards processes and data. Due to their protection against dangers including data breaches, theft, and other risks, cybersecurity suppliers are crucial to fostering corporate resilience. These companies employ cutting-edge security measures, real-time detection, risk assessment powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and more to defend against complex threats.

We have compiled a list of the top Asian companies that specialise in cyber security. These businesses and startups are reinventing the cybersecurity sector in a number of ways.

WiJungle:

WiJungle is World’s first Unified Network Security Platform that enables businesses to manage and secure their entire network through a single window. It comprehensively caters to the capabilities of the Network Firewall, Web Application Firewall, Hotspot Gateway, DLP, Vulnerability Assessment, etc. and thus not only eradicates the need to have several standalone security products but also reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent & simplifies the day-day management along with scalability challenges. Wijungle is the world’s first all-in-one appliance that eradicates the need to have several standalone security products like Network Firewalls, Guest Management Solutions, Web Application firewalls, Routers, Proxy Servers, etc.

Threatbook:

Established in 2015, ThreatBook is a global leader in the cyber security industry, continually delivering precise, efficient, and intelligent solutions for cyber threat detection and response. ThreatBook takes the pioneering role in developing cyber threat intelligence, providing comprehensive protection on the cloud, traffic, and endpoints. It aims to arm its customers with a lifelong threat monitoring system and security response capabilities. they deal with customers in industries such as government, energy, finance, intelligent manufacturing, and the Internet benefiting from the next generation of security solutions.

Trend Micro:

Trend Micro, a global leader in cyber security software, is making it safer for people to exchange digital information. Around 250 million people are protected by the company’s cybersecurity platform across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints, which secures over 500,000 organisations. With a strong selection of cutting-edge threat defense tactics tailored for settings like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, it provides central visibility for improved detection and response.

i-Sprint:

i-Sprint, which was founded in 2000, is a leading provider of Securing Identity and Transactions, allowing individuals, organizations, and societies to establish trust and identity assurance for the purpose of boosting productivity through digital identity and identity of things (IDoT). Presently, I-Run has an immediate presence and accomplices across Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and the US.