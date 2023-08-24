4 Auto Finance Platforms to Consider While Applying for Car Loan

When purchasing a car, many individuals rely on auto finance platforms to secure a car loan. These platforms offer a streamlined application process, competitive interest rates, and the convenience of comparing loan options from multiple lenders. With numerous options available, it can be challenging to determine the best auto finance platform for your needs.

In this article, we will explore the top 4 auto finance platforms that you should consider when applying for a car loan. These platforms have established themselves as reputable and reliable sources for securing auto financing, providing borrowers with a range of options to suit their specific requirements. Whether you’re looking for competitive rates, a user-friendly experience, or flexible repayment terms, these auto finance platforms have got you covered. By choosing the right platform, you can make your car buying experience smoother and more financially advantageous.

1. Rupyy

Rupyy stands proudly as a trailblazer among India’s leading Lending FinTech platforms, specifically excelling in the domain of vehicle financing. Incubated in 2016 within the nurturing confines of the CarDekho Group, Rupyy has successfully orchestrated a remarkable metamorphosis in the landscape of auto loans, customer experience, vehicle retail, and other lending institutions. Through its ahead-of-time tech stack, deep partnership with 30 esteemed banks and NBFCs, and an array of unparalleled innovations throughout the value chain, Rupyy has delivered entirely novel financial experiences.

The brand’s robust and expansive distribution network, meticulously spanning 9,000 distributors stationed strategically across 150 distinct geographical hubs, envelops the sprawling expanse of India with excellent coverage of over 90% of PIN codes.

2. Cars24

Founded in 2015, CARS24 is a leading AutoTech company streamlining and revolutionising the sale, purchase, and financing of pre-owned cars in India, Australia, Thailand, and UAE. Leveraging a Smart AI Pricing Engine, and 140 quality checks, selling and buying pre-owned vehicles is seamless and transparent with CARS24.

Ensuring complete transparency and faster lending processes, CARS24 Financial Services Private Limited, a professionally managed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, offers customers focused value added services.

3. Kuwy

Kuwy is an Automotive Fintech Platform, that powers automated lending (direct & indirect) to grow loan originations and digital retailing. It verifies and connects consumers & vehicles to dealers, lenders, OEM’s and consumer facing platforms through strategic industry partnerships & proprietary products, to provide consumers with the best loans and vehicles, through an automated process. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Kuwy has its reach across 70+ locations in India.

4. Revfin

Revfin is a leading digital consumer lending platform that aims to improve financial inclusion in India. Through its advanced technology and non-traditional data analysis, Revfin offers convenient and accessible loan options to individuals – using three key techniques – Biometrics, Psychometrics and Gamification. Recently, Revfin has expanded its services to the 4W EV segment by partnering with Zappit for airport pick-up services.

Revfin has also broadened its financing options by partnering with Best Way, MLR Auto SKS Trading (Aarzoo), Energy Electric Vehicles (Udaan), and Sun Mobility, a battery swapping company that caters to Piaggio EV. Revfin Mobility, which includes 4-Wheeler, 2-Wheeler, and 3-Wheeler Cargo through Fleet Aggregator partnerships, has also entered the electric vehicle leasing business, creating a micro secondary market for EVs..