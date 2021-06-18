4 best Father’s Day gifts in this pandemic

Considering the pandemic situation and social distancing norms, there are many sons and daughters who are not with their parents. For them, gifting physical gifts are also difficult on this Father’s Day.

Virtual gifting is easy, taking away the risks of contact that you may have when sending physical gifts in these times of Covid devastation. You don’t want your father to encounter any extra exposures that may increase the risks of getting infected.

With the outbreak of Covid 19, people have become lonelier and depressed. Cheer up your father with something personalised and customised which he can cherish for the rest of life and at the same time breaks the feeling of monotony and fatigueness in this pandemic situation.

tring – A unique personalised tribute to your father, with the best celebrities one can choose from. It has a diverse roster of celebrities like Prem Chopra, Vishwanathan Anand, Kabir Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, Amar Upadhyay, Aparna Mehta, Jayati Bhatia and many more. One can even avail Flat 30% OFF on this Father’s Day by using code SUPERDAD30. Refer: https://www.tring.co.in/celebrity-list/fathers-day

IGP – IGP is an online retailer of personalised, floral, gourmet and handmade gifting products. One can order personalised gift items like personalised wallet and belt combo, personalised apron and spatulas, personalised travel utility pouch etc. Refer:https://www.igp.com/fathers-day

Bombay shaving company– It provides range of products target everyday grooming problems with efficient solutions. One can order Premium Shaving kit, beard spa and style kit, and Charcoal skin care kit Refer: https://bombayshavingcompany.com/pages/fathers-day-gift-kits

Oye Happy– It creates personalized & exclusive gifts for your loved ones with unique and innovative gift ideas. One can order a combo which consists of customised Best Dad ever Typography Magnet, customised chronicle frame and custom dad mug. Refer: https://www.oyehappy.com/all-surprises/fathers-day-chronicle-combo/