4 Companies creating a thrive during Covid19

The concept of remote working is distant from the novel. In fact, it has been quite popular among creative professionals, gig workers and freelancers. The COVID-19 outbreak has now necessitated its large-scale implantation, regardless of the industry an organization operates in. The advantages of remote work have been discussed a lot , including the scope for higher productivity and improved employee morale, but it may not be a viable option in the long run. Companies at present are trying their best to ensure that their operations are barely disrupted. Even though studies refer to remote working as a business revolution that brings a productive and healthier option to those looking to enjoy a more positive work-life balance, it isn’t something companies would switch to in the long run. Listed below are some companies which are creating a thrive during Covid 19 for their employees and people of India.

No Broker

NoBrokerHood, integrated visitor and community management app by NoBroker, has launched grocery services on the app, NoBrokerHood’s grocery foray comes at a time when the grocery segment is experiencing high demand amid lockdown and consumers are pressed for daily needs. Society residents can just place the order on the NoBrokerHood app and #CommunityHeroes, i.e. volunteers within the society consolidate the order and ensure a smooth delivery by buying it from bigBasket B2B and ITC. This will help overcome the hardship that people are undergoing for the groceries during the lockdown

Crediwatch

Crediwatch decided to switch to 100% remote working from 14th March onwards. Crediwatchh is Scheduling virtual meetups on a scheduled basis for their employees , preferably early in the morning to set the agenda for the week or the day. This makes sure that each individual has a common sense of direction and better motivation to complete their deliverables.Crediwatch ensured that the data of their clients as their IP was well protected using state of the art security systems. Creditwatch is also Setting up and training employees with project management tools and communication platforms and making sure that everyone is averse with the technology, as a chain is as strong as its weakest link.

Stanza Living

Stanza Living is offering their residences to stranded people: There have been reports about people being asked to vacate their hostels/PGs, especially in cities including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, etc. Stanza Living has been supporting those who are stranded, by offering accommodation at their residences with immediate effect – at more flexible contract periods and rentals

Simpl

Simpl was one of the first early adopters to implement work from home. Their team started working remotely from the first week of March. Simpl is actively working with their partnered merchants to make sure that the users can access the essential goods and services that they need in the most seamless way possible and they have also increased staffing of their customer support personnel to be able to respond to our user’s queries as quickly as possible for which we had our IT team set up the infrastructure to be accessible from home.