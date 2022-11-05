4 Entrepreneurs in the cyberspace shaking up the industry

In 2019, the Indian market for cybersecurity was estimated to be worth around Rs 140 billion. The market is anticipated to reach up to Rs 290 billion by 2025, according to a Statista analysis, as a result of the rise in digital use and subsequent rise in online attacks.

The Industrial Internet of Things and the Internet of Things will enable 200 billion objects and gadgets, including medical equipment, manufacturing equipment, cars, phones, and home appliances, to communicate with one another in the future. That is a lot of material for a cunning crook to hack, ruin, and get inside. In actuality, this is always growing. By 2025, the global community expects the cost of cybercrime to exceed $10.5 trillion. Businesses are excellent data gatherers and keepers, making them ripe for targeting. Nevertheless, cybersecurity is crucial for all businesses worldwide. Fortunately, India has a large number of cybersecurity companies ready to assist. Below listed are 4 entrepreneurs in cyberspace shaking up the industry in India:

In October 2014, WiJungle was introduced by Karmesh Gupta. With the use of this Gurugram-based network security platform, businesses can enhance and safeguard every aspect of their network through a single interface. the jungle is currently serving the government and private businesses across various verticals including hospitality, healthcare, education, defense, transportation, retail, BFSI, and ITES, among others across pan India. The business claims to have served more than 1500 customers and to have mitigated over three billion cyber threats. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai are the cities where it is gaining the most popularity. The platform primarily targets businesses with annual revenues under $1 billion.

CloudSEK was founded in 2015 by Rahul Sasi. CloudSEK, a cybersecurity firm with headquarters in Singapore and the majority of its operations and engineering in India, foresees cyberattacks even before they happen by utilizing its AI platform. The digital risk monitoring platform XVigil from CloudSEK serves a range of businesses, including some of the largest banks, technology firms, healthcare organizations, and retailers in the globe, including ICICI, NPCI, CRED, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Tokopedia, OLA taxis, and Decathlon. In order to address the increasingly complex global threat landscape, CloudSEK will also step up its research and development.

In 2008 Sachin Nayyar and Tanuj Gulati founded Securonix, a cybersecurity firm based in the US. It provides a multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) based security analytics, operations, and response platform for security threats to companies. Additionally, the startup offers its clients total visibility, sophisticated detection, reaction, and scalability. Securonix will use the money to invest heavily in hiring top leaders across engineering, cloud operations, threats laboratories, as well as sales and marketing.

Trishneet Arora is the Founder and CEO of TAC Security—a Silicon Valley-based Cybersecurity company. The business specializes in vulnerability management that is risk-based. Arora was recently admitted to the esteemed Forbes Business Council and named one of Forbes and Great Manager Institute’s Top 200 Great People Managers. By participating in “Leaders of Tomorrow” at the St.Gallen Symposium for the second time (the first time was in 2018), he has reached a new milestone. including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, and Dataguard Technologies LLC.