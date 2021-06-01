4 Guaranteed Ways to Improve Workplace Productivity

Increasing employee productivity is every business owner’s dream, but it’s going to take more than just a few inspirational speeches and installing a ping-pong table in the break room to get them fired up. We’ve listed a few tips here to guarantee you a more productive workplace.

Upgrade your equipment

You may think you’re saving money by buying old or second hand office equipment but you’re losing money because of the time your employees are wasting setting up the projector and screen in the meeting room or waiting for the desktop to boot up. Having an office run by decades-old tech also makes your workplace look cheap and old-fashioned. Install a projector ceiling bracket in every meeting room and buy printers, copiers, desktops, and other appliances and electronics from reputable brands. You’ll be surprised at how productive the workplace becomes when employees aren’t hindered by uncooperative equipment.

Freshen up the space

You can’t expect your employees to be in a creative and productive mood when your office is a mess of peeling paint and cracked windowpanes. Invest in professional interior design services to plan how you can redecorate your office into something that better represents your company. Install bigger windows or install more light fixtures to brighten up the space. Color also stimulates various emotions in people, so if you want your employees to be more productive and focused, go for green or blue walls. If you want them to be cheery and creative go for bright hues like yellows, reds, or oranges. You can also switch the furniture to something more comfortable. Provide your employees with an environment where they’ll be more than happy to work for eight hours a day.

Encourage harmonious relationships

The company relies on all employees having positive and professional relationships with each other, and you can encourage this through team-building activities and using an open office setup to foster a collaborative environment between employees. Provide anti-discrimination and gender sensitivity education so your employees are aware and can take steps towards eliminating their personal biases. Stand for a harmonious and inclusive workplace and establish an environment where people aren’t scared to report any harassment that occurs. Creating a safe work environment doesn’t just improve overall productivity, it also builds loyalty among your employees.

Listen to your employees

If all else fails, call in your employees for a private consultation and ask them straight what you can do to make the workplace better. Employees will be more willing to put in effort in a company that values them and their input. After gathering feedback, take concrete action as soon as possible to show your employees that you are true to your word.

If you find that workplace morale is at an all-time low, don’t just assume that your employees are collectively going through a bout of laziness. Look around your office space and reflect on the workplace culture you’ve built and you’ll likely find areas you can improve on. Continuously invest in your employees and business, and you’ll surely be rewarded.