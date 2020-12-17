4 Ideas to Cut Costs at Your Restaurant

Restaurants are always on the hunt for new ways to save money, but never at the expense of things like food quality, atmosphere, or the other intangible qualities restaurants need. The key is to deliver the same standard at a cheaper cost.

Here are four ideas you can implement to save costs at your restaurant.

1. Employee Scheduling Software

Modern technology like employee scheduling software can reduce labor costs by up to 3% by producing work schedules for all your employees in far less time than it would otherwise take. Your employees will spend more time working on essential tasks like cooking and serving instead of sitting in a staff room trying to plot out their calendar.

Plus, this technology also has a modern time clock that helps businesses comply with labor laws and prevent unauthorized sign-ins. Managers will love having dashboards that give them vital micro and macro data that gets updated in real-time.

Vital stats like labor costs, total sales, and others are always at their fingertips, so managers can have powerful data when making important decisions. These features and more will save your business considerable money.

2. Don’t Waste Electricity

Electricity is expensive, and the price is only rising. Deciding to reduce your carbon footprint can help your restaurant save money while also playing a role in improving the environment.

Use energy-efficient lightbulbs in your restaurant. Dimming the lights is a great way to add atmosphere and lower your hydro bill.

Ensure that your fridge and freezers are always immediately shut after they’re used. Modern AA++ appliances use less electricity than older ones. Turn down the heat and A/C at night, so you’re not paying to keep an empty room comfortable.

3. Get the Most from Your Ingredients

Food costs are one of a restaurant’s most significant expenses, but food spoiling before it can be used adds insult to injury. To help reduce food wastage as much as possible, keep fresh food in the back of your fridge, so the food that needs to be used first is what’s immediately visible and in reach.

Always serve fresh food, but find creative ways to use food before it spoils. For example, use day-old bread for croutons. Bruised berries aren’t high enough quality to be featured in a dessert, but they’re perfect for putting in sangria.

4. Keep Employees and Customers Healthy

Nothing matters more than society’s collective health. During COVID-19, business managers are understandably worried about sales.

Ensuring your employees and customers are healthy should be the highest priority for its own sake. If you need another reason, imagine what a COVID-19 outbreak at your restaurant would do to sales.

Saving money is all about delivering the same high-quality food and service at your restaurant for a reduced cost. Rely on modern technology like employee scheduling software, reduce electricity usage, get the most from your food, and keep your employees and customers safe — do all these things, and your restaurant will be more profitable.