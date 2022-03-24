4 Inventions from the 20th Century That Changed the World for the Better

Here are some of the coolest, most powerful inventions from the 20th century that revolutionised the world and transformed it into a better place to live. Our lives would have been different, less comfortable without these inventions.

The human is a curious creature, and this curiosity encourages him to invent amazing, unorthodox things. From making the first-ever tool from rock to landing self-operating rovers on Mars and connecting people worldwide through the Internet, history is filled with many inventions that changed the way we live.

For example, before inventing the wheel in 3500 B.C., transportation through the land was limited to an extent. However, the wheel alone didn’t revolutionise transportation. It was a whole new challenge to connect the wheel to a non-moving platform and make it move safely.

The point behind the example is that an invention alone doesn’t change the world. The hard work to make an invention work is what turns it into a revolutionary creation. In another example, take the Internet into account. It was first invented in 1983, when the Transfer Control Protocol/Internetwork Protocol (TCP/IP) was introduced. However, it became extremely popular worldwide recently when people get access to high-speed Internet. Today, from connecting with individuals in different corners of the world on platforms like Facebook and Instagram to getting entertained through Betway casino games and Netflix-like OTT platforms, several things are possible in just a few clicks.

Here are our top picks for the best inventions from the 20th century that make our lives easier than ever:

The Television

Though many old people may disagree, television is an innovation that has affected the lives of the masses worldwide. Invented in 1926 by John Logie Baird, television is one of those human-made devices that has been among the prime sources of entertainment since their creation. In the beginning, a television produced black and white pictures. Over the years, it evolved to become a device that displayed colourful videos.

Although today’s youngsters have been replacing television with smart devices, since they offer everything that you expect in a TV, television is still the favourite of many (you may ask your father). From watching the news to live matches, there are plenty of things that look exciting only on television.

Nuclear Power

Using energy released by splitting atoms, nuclear power helps the world in more than one way. Initially, in the 1940s, it was invented to produce bombs. However, over the years, researchers discovered that nuclear power could be used for peaceful purposes too.

Producing electricity is one of the many examples of modern-day uses of nuclear energy. Today, at least 11% of the world’s total electricity is produced through nuclear reactors. Apart from that, several nations have been using nuclear energy for medical and industrial purposes.

The Automobile

In historical period movies and series, you must have seen how ancient people travelled. Those films and dramas are inspired by the real world. Before the automobile, horses and buggies were the only transportation sources on land.

However, with the invention of the automobile in the early 1920s, there was no turning back. The invention gave us mobility. Now, look how far we have reached today. We have a car with a top speed of 316.11mph.

The Internet

Can you imagine your life without the Internet? No. Right? Well, you’re not the only one.

The Internet has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s about connecting with loved ones sitting miles away to shopping and ordering food, there are many things that we can do online today. Apart from that, the Internet has been helping make positive social, economical, and political changes in society.

Conclusion

These inventions are just the beginning of what a human can do. In the future, we may witness many creations that will shape the world to make lives better.