4 Platforms to Grab the Best Republic Day Deals

x

By – Mr. Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO of EarlySalary

The celebration of the empowerment of Indians to select their own government is republic day. And a modern way of glorifying it would be the empowerment to select their own deal! Yes, a deal from a medley of platforms with amazing offers and discounts. Individuals check out the calendar before buying a product to assure and wait for the festive sale and their exciting deals. Republic Day sales are definitely worth the wait, everybody loves to shop and ship during this occasion.

Republic day sale is the 1st sale of the year with plenty of offers over a variety of products from groceries, accessories, electronics, clothing, and many more. Where you can buy products online at a convenient deal with Buy Now pay later services. This service is also available through all seasons. You can buy your favourite commodity or a trend that catches your eye throughout the year without worrying about the cost of it.

x

Here we provide you with the top 4 favourable platforms offering some of the most incredible deals for the 2022 Republic Day.

Amazon

Amazon’s great republic day sale, one of the most talked-about sales for years now. Like every year the 2022 great republic day sale is back with fashion, skincare, home, and kitchen with over 70 to 80% off. But the most fabled is the electronic and gadget deal with various new launches and mind-blowing offers. On wearables, smartwatches, laptops, smartphones, and whatnot. You can select from different commodities from numerous brands and not worry about payment as fintech players coming up with the option like Buy now pay later in EMI which offers simple ways to pay for online purchases in multiple instalments with low-cost and zero-cost EMIs.

Big Bazar

The lowest price days are here with Big Bazaar’s Republic Day sale. The entire family shopping destination Big Bazaar is back in action with a hodgepodge of brands and endless commodities from groceries, electronic items, toiletries, clothing, and many more. Buy food, footwear, toys, electrons, etc at an unexpected discount and buy one get one offer. Considering the current curbs and covid situation you can shop online from the comfort of your house and receive the delivery within hours. To make it more convenient shopping, check out instant shopping loan options from EarlySalary.com with flexible repayment options.

x

Ajio

Ajio India’s leading e-fashion retailer brings the republic day sale in the name of Ajio Fashionation Sale providing the hottest styles for fashionable individuals providing from 50 to 90% off on more than 2500 brands. With numerous choices to select from rebuild your closet with worthy purchases. And get over the frugal budget, as you can do shopping on EMI.

Flipkart

The Big Saving Days sale is on with Flipkart, one of the leading one-stop shopping destinations. With 50 to 80% off on electronics, household, furniture, gadgets, and many more. A wide range of offers on mobile phones on various brands. Shop abundant and make your entire year worth it without payment worries.

Although the sale provides exceptional deals with a little stretch in your pocket. And as Republic Day is in the 4th week of the month you need to get over the month-end worries and pick your deal with various digital lending options like Buy Now Pay Later which provides you end-time credit services at low to zero cost EMIs.