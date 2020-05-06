4 Reasons Why You’ll Love to Bet on Cricket

Originated in south-east England in the late 16th century, cricket is the second most popular sport in the world. It won’t be wrong to say that betting on cricket is equally popular as is the game itself. Cricket betting takes the thrill and excitement to a whole new level, something that has seen many people express interest in it over the years.

Wagering on cricket is not just a way to make real cash, but also an approach to boost and enhance fans’ interest. If you compare cricket betting with other forms of gambling, it’s obvious that there are some similarities but also a whole host of differences.

In this article, we’ll take a look at four reasons why cricket betting can be an excellent way of online gambling.

Convenient online betting platforms

Today, people spend many more hours at their computer than ever before. The convenience of being able to take a break in the middle of the day to place a few bets is an attractive option for many. At times, you may not have the time to travel to a land-based gambling venue, and online cricket betting offers you the convenience to place bets from the comfort of your home. Also, many betting sites have cricket betting apps that allow people to access the games anywhere, anytime.

Plenty of markets to bet on

Cricket betting provides players with many markets to bet on. If you choose to bet on some of the most popular markets, such as over/under or match prices, you’ll most likely get an excellent return for your money.

Even if you experience a losing streak, it’ll offer excitement and enjoyment for the majority of the game. Other markets available at the top betting sites are:

Man of the Match

Top Batsman

Total Match Fours

Total Match Sixes

Top Bowler

First Wicket Method

Highest Individual Score

With these markets, you’ll notice why online cricket betting is an excellent way to go.

A huge number of cricket events to wager on

When betting on cricket online, you can place bets on various events. From domestic matches to major international tournaments, you’ll able to find a game to bet on each day. Some of the most popular events at cricket betting sites are:

The Ashes

The Ashes is one of the most popular cricket events, which takes place every two years. The rivalry between both sides keeps cricket fans and gamblers interested throughout the entire series.

World Cup

World Cup is another major event that will make you love to bet on cricket. It offers plenty of value, especially if you choose to wager at the best betting sites in the world.

Cricket betting is more sociable

It’s more sociable to join an online cricket betting site, make a wager, and go to a bar or stadium to watch the game. Also, you can interact with your friends throughout the match. Even if you lose your wager, you’ll still have your day enjoyed.