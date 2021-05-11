4 Smart Ways to Manage the PM Levels of your Living Space

Living space “Your Home” is the safest place to be but with the increasing level of pollution and impurities in the air it becomes difficult to maintain a healthy and safe environment at home. A recent survey from the Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA) showed that the indoor air quality with high levels of air pollutant can have higher and major risks on the health of the people causing problems like asthma, skin problems, lung problems, etc. as most of the time is spent indoors. Also, WHO has designated indoor air pollution as one of the most critical environmental problems.

As indoor air pollution is three times worse than outdoors, it becomes even more crucial to take necessary steps in order to keep your indoors healthy and impurities free. Here are 4 smart ways which help in managing PM levels and reduce air pollutants in the living space.

Curol+

Liquid-based anti-pollution biodegradable product “Curol+” aims to ‘CURE ALL’ dust and air pollution-related problems. It is a game-changer in removing the air-borne particles inside the room which carry viruses and infections along with the dust mites. Curol+ is a dust binding product that shall reduce the sand and dust to fly in your living space. Curol+ has 2 different variants for reducing the indoor PM levels viz.

Curol+ Indoor Hard flooring

Curol+ Indoor Carpet

Curol+ indoor products transform the floor into a giant air filter and diminish dust levels. It works on enhancing the indoor air quality and also refreshing the breathing environment at home. The product reduces PM levels with effectiveness guaranteed is a minimum of 65% in just 7 days of usage.

It is a patented, tested, and proven solution for treating bad air quality. Curol+ is effective in reducing pollution in households and with a daily Mop r spray 1-2 times a day reduces pollution up to 65% in just 7 days.

Airveda:

Airveda is India’s first app-enabled air quality monitor designed and manufactured in India. Airveda monitors enable to see tiny, invisible particles smaller than 2.5m microns (PM2.5) and 10 microns (PM10) that cause serious lung damage and other health issues. One can connect the monitor with Wi-Fi at home, work, or any personal space, which allows you to access the data on your phone app wherever you go. It helps in monitoring the PM levels at any space which allows us to take relevant safety measures at right time.

Nasofilter:

A National Award-Winning product, Nasofilters is a respiratory nasal filter that sticks to your nose and prevents the entry of harmful air pollutants (PM2.5). They are easy to use, contain a highly porous substrate that does surface filtration and auto cleans itself as we exhale. Made using Nano Technology which ensures that there are minimal pressure drops and no breathing discomfort. It protects from dust particles, air pollution, smog, bacteria, pollens etc. It is not very conspicuous as the edges that stick to the bottom of the nose are rather transparent. One filter can be used for up to 12 hours. It is a highly affordable use and throws biodegradable product.

Philips Vitashield Intelligent Air Purifier:

Philips Vitashield Intelligent purification automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. It Purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes with a CADR of 270 m3/hour (Standard room size is 18 ft by 12 ft with an 8 ft ceiling height). The product works on recommended room area of 226-333 sq. ft. and removes 99.90% bacteria and viruses It is tested to remove airborne H1N1 virus as well as removes 99.99% pollen and house dust mites and allergy-friendly quality tested by ECARF. The product offers a 4 Stage Filtration process through pre-filter, activated carbon filter & double-layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA Filter and a 4-color air quality indicator that gives real-time air quality feedback which surely helps in reducing air impurities and make the room pollutant free.