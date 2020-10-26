4 tech-driven platforms that are helping businesses to grow

As global digital adoption continues to skyrocket, the world is in dire need of adopting the technology. Clearly, technology helps in making the efforts seamless for any type of communication and sales. Today, the rise of digital technologies has not merely benefitted the ultramodern customers, it has also come across as a boon in disguise for global businesses. Let us then quickly have a look at how a number of tech-driven companies and their tools that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are assisting business.

ClanConnect.ai – ClanConnect.ai is India’s first and only AI-driven smart platform for influencer marketing. It is a one-stop platform for influencer marketing campaign management for both influencers and brands. ClanConnect.aI facilitates seamless collaboration between content creators and marketers to optimize the value of their branded content. The platform is backed by industry veterans and co-founded by Kunal Kishore Sinha, Sagar Pushp, and Anshai Lal.

Shopmatic – Aimed at young entrepreneurs and SMBs, Singapore-based technology startup Shopmatic services include integrating payment and delivery systems, managing selling channels, adapting to evolving technology, and digital devices. Founded in 2014 by Anurag Avula, Yen Ti Lim, and Kris Chen, Shopmatic provides a code-free interface so that anyone can build their preferred store by using 60+ free store designs.

Moreover, the platform provides linkages with Amazon and eBay so that clients can sell on those platforms as well. Recently, it partnered with Singapore-based retail management solutions startup Octopus to disrupt the retail market in the Asia-Pacific region, with a suite of services to address the pain points of offline businesses in going online.

Art-E Media – Art-E Mediatech is one of the fastest-growing startups in the country that is integrating creativity, technology, marketing, and consulting. By bringing an extraordinary set of minds to form a collective of sorts, they seek to provide multidimensional perspectives to their clients, in line with the needs of the technological age.

The brainchild of four enterprising friends, Art-E Mediatech’s objective is to become the preeminent ‘clutter cutters’, who can bring contemporary insights and nuance in understanding the new-age consumer. Founded in 2018, Art-E’s growth story of the last 2 years reflects the efforts of our conscientious 100-member team.

It is due to their untiring pursuit to provide timely services, that we’ve managed a head-start in the industry. Keeping everyone’s best interests at heart, we embarked on a journey to create a niche internationally. We are now striving hard to make a name for ourselves as the finest emerging tech & marketing consulting firm in the world.

Qlik: If ‘data is the new oil’, Qlik easily comes across as an oil refinery for modern organizations. The data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven business intelligence solutions provider enables businesses to combine all of their incoming data and makes it analysis-ready for professionals across the board. This enables modern marketers throughout different levels of hierarchy to make informed decisions and hence, drive superior efficiency