4 Tech Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sibling This Rakhi

This Rakhi, gives a techie edge to your gifts, with this trendy and thoughtful list of gadgets we have complied for you.

1. Ambrane Fitshot Sphere Smartwatch

A perfect buddy for your gym freak sibling, FitShot Sphere sports a circular face, with silicone straps in subtle and elegant design made for loving siblings. Ambrane FitShot Sphere is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and also supports smart alerts like Incoming call alerts, FB Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS Etc., and controls for music and photography apps on the phone. which will help her comment on your pictures easily. The Watch has an IP68 rating and is water-resistant. The product in shades of Black and Peach comes with 365 days warranty and is launched with Amazon India.

2. Ambrane Dots Play TWS

A treat for your Gamer sibling, Ambrane’s Dots Play TWS comes enveloped in a black matte finish body with LED lights for a premium feel with a spunky design. Its portable size makes it fit even in your pocket, aimed at daily use as well as for gaming. the earphone comes with 13mm Drivers that produce ample bass and crisp treble while still maintaining a balanced gaming sound signature to deliver pinpoint spatial awareness for that extra edge in competitive gaming scenarios.

3. Soundcore Headphones Q35

A treat for your sibling who’s scarcely off their screens, Soundcore life Q35 Headphones feature an incredible battery life, amazing travel features, and immense customization without breaking the bank. It is available in 3 different colours with a multi-mode noise cancelling to filter out distracting noises in your vicinity. Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones can be worn all day thanks to their lightweight build and memory foam padded ear cups and headbands.

4. Anker Powerport Atom III Slim Adapter

For the sibling that is always in and out of virtual meetings and complaining about low on battery, Anker Powerport Atom III serves as a lifesaver. Despite the fact that it can charge laptops and other gadgets, it is ultra-slim and extremely tiny. The charger features four USB Type-C connections, making it suitable for charging the whole inventory of electronic travel companions.