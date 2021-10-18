4 Things You Need to Know to Win a Car Accident Case in Kansas City

Car accidents are always life-changing events. Most of the time, those involved in one will either sustain moderate to severe injuries or, worse, death.

And for those who survive a car accident some may require long term support due to the physical and mental trauma they might incur.

When it comes to car accident victims recovering compensation for their injuries, many of them have experienced a difficult time. Why? Because some insurance companies push moral and legal limits when dealing with accident victims.

So when car accident victims choose not to hire an attorney, they miss out on the chance to receive the proper compensation for their injuries.

A car accident lawyer Kansas City is an expert when it comes to handling car accident claims. Thus, giving you a better chance of winning when filing a car accident claim. In addition, with a lawyer on your side, they can negotiate on your behalf so you can focus on recovering from your injuries.

If you have been implicated in a car accident anywhere in Kansas City, it would be good to consult with a lawyer as quickly as possible to discuss all available legal options to help recover proper compensation for your injuries.

There are common questions asked when it comes to car accidents in Kansas City. Let’s check each one below.

What if the Driver or Motorist Who Hit Me is Not Insured?

According to Missouri state law, all drivers must carry liability coverage if they cause a car accident. Although, indeed, some drivers do not comply. If you have uninsured motorist or UM coverage, your personal auto insurance policy will kick in to cover up your losses.

Though, if you do not have one, you are forced to absorb your losses. As an option, you can bring a personal injury suit directly against the driver who caused the accident.

What is the Statute of Limitations?

Missouri state law is quite generous because they allow five (5) years for you to bring a case after the date of your accident. But waiting too long will make it more difficult on your side to gather all the evidence needed to support your claim.

So this will put you at more risk of not collecting the proper remuneration you deserve.

Is Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer Expensive?

It’s not expensive when you hire an accident injury lawyer to represent you in your claim. You do not need to pay out-of-pocket to hire an attorney. Most of the time, personal injury law firms accept clients on a contingency fee basis.

So what’s a contingency fee? It means your lawyer will only collect attorney fees from the compensation they will secure from you in a settlement made with the insurance company or court-awarded damages.

How Long Will it Take to Resolve My Car Accident Claim?

It will differ from one case to another. If you can reach an agreement with the insurance company, you no longer need to file for a personal injury suit. However, if the insurance refuses to offer fair compensation for your car accident injuries, you must file a lawsuit.

There are also times that you need to go to court. So if your case goes to trial, you can expect that the outcome may take longer than a year. When your case is at court, a dedicated car accident attorney can review the details of your claim and discuss all possible obstacles and challenges that will impact the timeline of your car accident claim.

If you are searching for the finest car accident attorney, there are a few things that you need to consider.

First, you need an attorney who is skilled and experienced in car accident claims. Choose someone who has already represented various individuals and even businesses in civil cases. These kinds of attorneys can counter the tactics of the defence attorneys effectively. Furthermore, they can represent our best interests in a car accident claim.

Second, you need someone who will aggressively advocate for you to receive maximum compensation. When you receive the proper remuneration you deserve, you get to enjoy a full and fair recovery. So find a personal injury lawyer who will make sure that they will do the following:

properly investigate your claim

preserve crucial evidence

gather all available witness testimony

handle the communications with the insurance company

assist you in managing your finances while your case is pending

Conclusion

There is nothing to lose and everything to gain when you hire a car accident or personal injury lawyer to represent you in your claim. So if you find yourself in this kind of situation, make sure to call an attorney immediately you trust to help you out.