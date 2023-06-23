4 Things You Should Know Before Starting Your Own At-Home Nail Business

The nail industry is booming, and there’s no shortage of people looking for a good nail tech. As such, more and more people are starting nail businesses of their very own at home. And while there are many advantages to being your own nail boss from home, like starting any business, there will be challenges ahead of you.

Before you dive in, here are some of the most important things you should know before starting your own home nail business.

Get Licensed

Regardless of how many tutorials you’ve watched on YouTube, or how long you’ve been doing your own nails, nothing compares to a formal certification and license. It can’t be stressed enough how important it is to receive proper training.

If you fail to receive proper training, not only will you look less credible to potential clients, but you’ll also find your work will pale in comparison to fellow nail techs that have been certified.

Depending on where you are, you may even be breaking the law if you practice without a license.

Practice Makes Perfect

Once you have a license, you will likely be eager to start working! However, a license itself doesn’t always ensure that you’re ready to hit the ground running. You’ll need plenty of experience under your belt to guarantee your work is worth paying for.

In the beginning stages of your nail tech career, you should offer to practice on your family and friends. Otherwise, you can offer a discounted price to people who are willing to let you practice on them. After enough practice, you’ll feel confident enough to start officially accepting clients.

Marketing is Key

Any time you start your own business, it’s up to you to find your clients. Although word of mouth is a powerful tool, marketing online is essential. If there’s one marketing strategy you should focus the majority of your energy on, it should be social media.

From Instagram to Facebook, spread the word about your business by using the proper hashtags, and adding your content to the right pages. Remember, it’s all a numbers game when it comes to social media. The more followers you have, the more credibility your business has, and the more visibility you’ll have.

Adjust Your Prices Accordingly

As your experience evolves, so will your prices. Remember to price accordingly as your nail tech career evolves. In the beginning, as you’re first gaining experience, you may offer lower prices than someone who’s been a nail tech for 10 years.

However, as you start to feel more confident about your abilities, and the more advanced your work becomes, the higher your prices should get. Always remember to gradually increase your prices rather than abruptly raise them. This is easier for your clientele to adjust to and ultimately stay loyal.

Starting your own at-home nail business can be lucrative, and incredibly fulfilling. By following these steps and staying patient with the process, you should have a loyal and regular clientele in no time.