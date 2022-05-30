4 Tips for Managing Your Logistics More Effectively

The arrival of the recent pandemic was a watershed moment for the travel industry. In almost the blink of an eye, global lockdowns and social distancing descended upon the travel sector and all segments saw swift plunges in passenger volume and business tourism activity. From cancelled or empty flights to historically low hotel occupancy, we saw a major segment of the economy pre-empted.

Now, with society emerging from the pandemic, we face new issues related to supply chain problems and significant staffing shortages. It’s clear that we’ve now reached a time when there is no norm. For companies to survive, they need to proactively implement practices and seek solutions that let them manage their businesses and logistics far more effectively. They must control almost everything if they hope to survive and succeed.

The Importance of Supply Chain Adaptability

For many years our system of goods and services relied on a just in time approach to the production of goods in the global supply chain. Rather than carrying costly levels of unused inventory, our well-oiled system of production and shipping allowed items to be created and delivered immediately before the time of need. With the pandemic, though, we saw the system falter and fall apart. The hospitality industry suddenly found itself facing a severe shortage of basic hotel supplies such as towels, cups, and shampoo. Companies learned that they needed to develop backup plans and multiple sources for everything, or face crippling shortfalls that could go on for months or years.

What If Modeling and Analysis

As time went on and the pandemic began to recede, we all breathed a sigh of relief. Then our new reality began to emerge. When factories re-opened, and production lines began to flow we suddenly found a giant backlog of container ships stacked off ports on our western coast. Vessels full of shipping containers full of critically needed goods could not even reach the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach because of logistics issues there.

Even with truck driver demand and supply fluctuating one of the main problems was the shortage of trailers, the chassis that are used to move a newly off-loaded container to another point of transit. Since the trailers are owned by individual companies rather than the port, you couldn’t simply borrow one to move your goods. The entire system crumbled and the backlogs at each of the ports grew and grew. Clearly, logistics modeling must be done as soon as we can to map out how to steer clear of these critical path failure points.

Fleet Management Software

After your suppliers has produced the goods and your container is finally off-loaded, you have to navigate the next bottleneck. One of the outcomes of the pandemic has been a re-examination of what people are truly seeking in life and how they would like to be compensated and taken care of in the workplace. This time of looking inward led many to leave their existing jobs, and trucking was one of the hardest hit industries.

With a shortage of truckers, implementing GPS fleet management software from Samsara designed to optimize the logistics of moving goods is critical. With fewer drivers, it’s important to optimize every route and be able to track and direct all the trucks and mobile assets at a company’s disposal. Route optimization also is key to increasing fuel efficiency and reducing ongoing fleet maintenance costs. Both are critical in this time of high inflation.

Recognize the Value of the Human Component

When all the wheels came off on the logistics system, it became apparent that you needed managers that were at the top of their game. Ideally, they were critical thinkers with advanced problem-solving skills that would allow them to come up with innovative solutions to problems that were shutting down the system. Having a strong network of key contacts was also paramount, as it’s critical to reach out to others when you find that nothing at all is unfolding as it should be. Companies found that logistics managers needed to have strong skills in the area of interpersonal communications, too. This capability allowed them to work quickly and effectively with other individuals and firms, and also let them more effectively lead and train employees within their own logistics group.