4 Tips For Preparing Your Business For Storm Season

If you live in an area like the Gulf Coast or Tornado Alley, you know what awaits you during storm season. Preparing your business for tumultuous weather is a critical part of keeping your business going and minimizing the potential of disruption Here are some of the best tips for preparing for severe weather conditions and ensuring the safety of your staff and operations

Develop a Plan

The first step on your list should be creating an emergency plan. An emergency plan should include all the necessary steps that you plan on taking not only during a storm but also before and after. Identify all of the potential hazards in your business such as experiencing a power outage, or flooding.

Establish a clear protocol for each potential problem and how do you plan on recovering. Once you have the plan in place, make sure that all of your employees are well versed on how to carry it out. Regular drills are essential in order to guarantee that everyone is well rehearsed and prepared when the time comes to carry out the plan.

Secure Your Infrastructure

Whether it’s a hurricane or a tornado, severe weather can cause major damage to your building and all of the equipment inside of it. Secure your infrastructure by reinforcing all of your windows and doors, and inspecting the perimeter for any signs of vulnerabilities. Trim back trees and remove any loose branches which could fall and damage your business in the event of high winds.

Also make sure that you have backup power sources in place so that if you experience a power outage you can still maintain your essential operations.

Back Up Your Data

Regardless of the kind of industry you’re in, chances are you have data to protect. Your IT team should have a backup strategy in place so that you know that all of your critical information and documents are stored securely on a cloud. That way you know that even if your system experiences a failure, that you can still access all of your important data and systems.

Review Your Insurance Coverage

Make sure that you regularly revisit your insurance policy to understand the total coverage you have for storm related damages. If you find that there are any holes in the policy, it’s important that you consult with your insurance provider to beef up your coverage.

You might want to add specific provisions that cover stormy related risks pertinent to your particular area. The last thing you want to find is that your coverage doesn’t protect you from major damage that arises as a cause of a storm. The more well informed you are about your policy, the smoother the process will be if you do have to file a claim.