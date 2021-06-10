4 tricks for arranging a small home

The arrangement of a house should be a breeze, given the fact that we have so many ideas to be inspired by, but, for the most part, we run into the problem of space, which sometimes seems non-existent. However, even small homes can be tastefully decorated. If you are looking for solutions for arranging a small home, here are some tricks that might be useful to you.

Make a plan or sketch of the house

Before any action, you should consider making a plan of the house, so that you know exactly where you will place each thing that will be the basis of an exceptional arrangement. Make a sketch on paper to see clearly where the pieces of furniture or decorative objects will be placed , how much space you will have available for a sofa or armchair, or how big the carpet you will buy should be. Each of these things is, in fact, part of an ensemble, so, if necessary, you can even consult with specialists in the field of construction or interior design. They can suggest you what actions you can take so that the arrangement of your small home is exceptional.

Choose light colored furniture

If you want to make an ideal arrangement for your home, find out that there are some tricks that can help you get the feeling of increased space. Of course, it will be an optical illusion, but, visually, you will feel much more comfortable in a space that seems larger. For this purpose, choose either white furniture, or as light as possible, or put mirrors, here and there, if space allows.

Opt for long curtains and drapes

Long curtains and drapes, close to the floor, give the impression of height, so your home will look bigger. You can opt for light colors, to maintain the same effect as in the case of furniture, however, it is recommended not to choose curtains down to the lower level of the glass, because this is unsightly, and will lead to a reduction of space. Try not to choose very strong colors for the curtains or too large curtains, so as not to reduce the space allocated to them and, implicitly, the overall image.

Remove objects that are not useful to you

An organized home is often a first step toward proper landscaping. If your home is small, then you will have to eliminate the things that are useless to you, or replace them with more modern but smaller variants. For example, you can replace an old bookcase, made of solid wood, with a modular organizer on which to put some decorative objects or decorative plants. Or, instead of the massive bathtub in the bathroom, you could install a shower cabin, which is not only aesthetic but also takes up less space.

Ideally, you should keep in your home only those things that you really need, so that you gain space and can quickly find the things you need. This is especially recommended for large families, just to create more efficiency at the organizational level.

Even a small house can be arranged in a modern way, so that you can enjoy increased comfort. However, you need to find the best solution for you and your home, choosing products and decorations that completely change the look, without needing a lot of space.