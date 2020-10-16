4 Ways to Grow Your Business

Hey, you started a business. That’s excellent news. New and exciting things are coming your way. You may even have made your first hundred thousand, and maybe you’re looking for a way to grow your business.

But growing a small business is not an easy thing. In fact, the smaller the business, the harder the scale. So, you’ll have many unknowns when it comes to growing the number of employees you have, or maybe even opening in a new market.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some hacks out there that you can use when growing your venture. After all, entrepreneurship has reached somewhat of celebrity status, so there are more than enough tips on the interwebs that you can take from.

In fact, we sat down and made sure to list those that we believe can have a positive impact on your business without breaking the bank (or even save you money in the long run). So, let’s get started, shall we?

Invest in automating your business where possible and let people do the job that really matters.

Automating time-consuming tasks is one of the most important things a business can do. For example, investing in a flat rate live answering service can free up time to focus on improving your services or coming up with a marketing campaign that goes viral.

The thing is, most of the time we spend working, it’s on tasks that are repetitive and can either delegated to agencies or automated.

So, decide on what needs your immediate attention and what you can delegate or automate. This is one of the most important parts of growth.

Stop throwing away money on marketing and focus your investing in ads that really work.

Marketing is a double edge sword. While a strong marketing campaign has the power to bring in thousands of new clients, knowing how to balance ad spend and optimize your cost per acquisition is one of the most important things.

So, track the data, study the data, and see what really brings money back in the business. Do that. Actually, double down on that.

Try to automate as many repeatable tasks as possible and use templates where you need them.

And while we’re on the topic of doing things smartly, the best thing that you can do for your business is to create templates for each project and follow them every time you have to do something from scratch.

Sooner or later, those templates will turn into wireframes and the internal know-how of your company, and that’s where true company wealth lies.

The relationships and networking events you attend can really advance your business.

Every business is one that thrives on relationships. As a business owner, this is something that you have to realize.

Regularly visiting networking events is one of the best things that you can do for your business and career. You never know what people you’re going to meet. You also never know if any of the people you meet won’t become your next biggest client or maybe a potential investor in your business.

To put it shortly, focus on communicating with people with who you can grow and invest your time in building relationships.