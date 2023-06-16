4 Ways Transaction Advisors Can Help Your Business

In 1993, Quaker Oats acquired Snapple for $1.7 billion. Four years later, in 1997, it sold the beverage company for only $300 million. Its chairman and president lost their jobs and, in another few years, PepsiCo absorbed Quaker Oats.

Today, Quaker Oats’ acquisition of Snapple remains one of the top examples business consultants use when reinforcing the importance of transaction advisory services, particularly from an independent and disinterested third-party provider.

Nothing quite so effectively underscores the potential scale of adverse consequences involved in botched high-stakes transactions , and there are more examples from whence this came from.

Quaker Oats lost $1.4 billion in its ill-advised takeover of Snapple. That’s a lot of money, but still just a fraction of the $99 billion loss recorded by AOL Time Warner one year after the AOL and Time Warner merger.

In more recent history, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, but in less than six months, Musk sent staff a memo that put Twitter’s value at $20 billion, less than half what he paid for it.

Indeed, transaction advisory is critical to any high-stakes business deal. Transaction advisors can help you avoid the less-than-favorable position Quaker Oats, AOL, Time Warner, and Elon Musk found themselves in after their rushed and ill-thought-out business decisions.

The following are four ways a transaction advisory consultant can help.

1. Business Valuation

When Quaker Oats acquired Snapple, the latter was valued at around $674 million. How come, then, that Quaker Oats bought Snapple for $1.7 billion? Whatever the reason, it’s clear that Quaker Oats overpaid for Snapple.

In fact, the company to which Quaker Oats unloaded Snapple for $300 million, Triarc Beverages, turned around and sold Snapple about three years after acquiring it. In 2000, Cadbury Schweppes took Snapple out of Triarc’s hands for approximately $1 billion, further proof that Quaker Oats grossly overvalued Snapple by paying $1.7 billion for it in 1993.

Transaction advisory consultants play a vital role in helping companies determine the correct value of a business. They perform an in-depth analysis of financial statements, market conditions, industry benchmarks, and future projections to come up with a fair valuation of a company.

Business consultants employ a variety of valuation methodologies, and they can use any or a mix of the following as the basis for their business valuation:

Assets

Historical earnings

Future maintainable earnings

Discounted cash flow

The valuation of comparable businesses

Transaction advisors can provide an objective and comprehensive business valuation and help you decide about buying a business or selling your company. They can also provide valuable information on which to base strategic investment and partnership decisions.

2. Financial Due Diligence

In 2008, Bank of America acquired Countrywide, the leading mortgage provider in the United States.

Bank of America paid for the deal with $4 billion in stock. However, what had seemed like a great deal at that time ended up costing Bank of America approximately $50 billion in various penalties and settlements for Countrywide’s shady and questionable dealings, including the judgment in favor of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to whom Countrywide sold sub-par loans.

This begs the question. Where was Bank of America’s financial due diligence when it bought Countrywide?

Financial due diligence is a crucial step in any business transaction. Financial statements and records are primary sources of information about a company’s financial status. However, you cannot take them at their face value. Analyzing financial statements in high-stakes transactions requires more than basic financial literacy.

What you need are transaction advisors who will take the time to analyze the information on financial statements and records, confirm information accuracy and veracity, dive deep into the financials to track and trace the source of all entries, and pinpoint potential red flags and inconsistent data that might signal less-than-exact financial figures.

Advisors analyze historical financial statements, identify potential risks and opportunities, and validate the accuracy of financial information. This helps buyers or investors gain a comprehensive understanding of the target company’s financial health, uncover any hidden liabilities, and assess the viability of the transaction.

Financial due diligence will save your business from proceeding with a bad deal, and a little more of it might have gone a long way in changing Bank of America’s fate.

3. Raising Capital

Startups and mature companies may need money to fund their growth and expansion. Raising capital can take various forms, including:

Investment by personal contacts

Business loans

Crowdfunding

Angel investment

Venture capital

If you need to raise capital by seeking an investment from outside parties or applying for a loan with your bank, you must prove that you’re good for it. Transaction advisors can help you accomplish this. Their expertise in presenting a compelling investment case and financial analysis will help you attract the necessary funding to support your business objectives.

Transaction advisors can help you identify the optimal capital structure and financing options, conduct market research to identify potential investors or lenders and facilitate the negotiation process.

They can ensure your financials are written in a way investors or lenders expect and can easily interpret. For instance, they can help you restructure your financial assets and liabilities and advise you on the ideal corporate financing structure.

Transaction advisors can also assist you through the process of raising capital, including:

Creating your financial models, business plan, and investor pitch deck

Formulating your offering materials

Providing advice at the negotiating table

Overseeing the post-negotiation phase to ensure everything will be in order and as agreed upon

4. Mergers and Acquisitions

All the services that transaction advisors perform, particularly business valuation, financial due diligence, and formulating a business plan and an investor pitch deck, can be useful in a merger and acquisition. Whether you’re the acquirer or the target company, you’ll find the services of transaction advisors extremely valuable.

Transaction advisory services play a pivotal role in facilitating mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Advisors assist clients throughout the entire M&A process, from target identification and valuation, financial information investigation and validation, to negotiation and deal structuring.

They conduct due diligence to assess the target company’s financial, operational, and legal aspects. They identify and determine the transaction’s potential risks and its potential synergies.

Transaction advisors also help develop integration plans, analyze post-merger financial projections, and support the negotiation and drafting of agreements. Their expertise in M&A ensures a smoother and more successful deal execution.

Maximizing the Likelihood of Success With Transaction Advisory

Transaction advisors are vital in facilitating successful transactions by providing expert guidance, including business valuation, financial due diligence, raising capital, and mergers and acquisitions.

Their expertise helps businesses enhance the chances of transaction success, avoid and mitigate potential risks, and maximize strategic benefits.

