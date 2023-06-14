4 Ways Your Business Can Be More Eco-Conscious

We live in an era where eco-consciousness is more important than ever. After all, it’s our responsibility to contribute to a greener future for our children. And while many of your eco-conscious efforts can make a difference at home, promoting sustainability at your place of business can make an even larger impact since the average American spends between 30 and 50 hours at work.

If you’re looking for ways that your business can contribute to a greener future, then here are some for you to consider.

Choose Sustainable Products

While you may not be able to choose sustainable products for everything in your business, you can opt for some. Whether you use sustainable ink, or use recycled packaging, each small effort can make a big difference in your business’s all-around carbon footprint.

Train your employees on the importance of recycling, and reusing products whenever you can. While you’re at it, consider eliminating paper altogether and going for digital instead. The great news is that in many cases sustainable alternatives and ways of doing things can actually be much more affordable in the long run!

Lower Energy Usage

One of the biggest contributing factors to the detriment of our earth is excessive energy consumption. If more businesses were to implement energy-saving measures, it could make a huge difference in the environment. Consider different ways that you can lower your energy usage from opting for LED light bulbs to upgrading to energy efficient appliances.

Encourage your staff to remain conscious about turning off equipment when not in use, and consider adjusting your HVAC settings a few degrees. Each small effort no matter how insignificant it may seem can add up significantly over the course of the month. Mother Earth won’t just thank you—your electric bill will show for it too!

Conserve Water

Your home isn’t the only place that you should be focused on conserving water. Chances are you probably have a bathroom and at least one sink at your business. Consider adding additions like low-flow faucets and toilets to minimize the amount of water your business consumes. Above all, address any leaks that may arise that could be wasting unnecessary water.

Encourage Carpooling or Alternative Forms of Transport

If each one of your employees drives to work every day, you are collectively contributing a significant amount of carbon emissions. The larger your staff is, the worse it can be. Encouraging your employees to start a carpool program can be a great way to do your part to reduce emissions.

Alternatively, you may want to consider providing bus passes at your company’s charge or at a discounted rate. Above all, make sure that you recognize and celebrate your employees eco-conscious efforts to inspire them to stay committed.