41% of Blue-Collar Workers Perform Technical Tasks, Reveals WorkIndia Survey

India, 12th May 2023: Once primarily associated with manual labour, blue-collar work has experienced a remarkable transformation as technological advancements continue to reshape the employment landscape. WorkIndia, India’s largest tech platform for blue-collar recruitment, conducted a survey in the metropolitans of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, to analyse and provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of blue-collar jobs.

One of the key findings from the survey is the changing nature of work tasks performed by blue-collar workers. It reveals that 41% of them are now involved in technical tasks, demonstrating a growing demand for skilled workers in industries embracing automation and digitalization. This shift underscores the need for blue-collar workers to acquire new skills and adapt to changing job requirements.

With the change in the dynamic of working style, there is also a massive change in the working hours of blue-collar. Contrary to the common belief, the findings of the survey revealed that 81% of the blue-collared workforce have fixed working hours and only a mere 19% lack fixed working hours. It was also noted that 20% of workers are adaptable to both fixed and changing work hours indicating that it allows them to engage in multiple jobs throughout the day,

Furthermore, the survey examines the impact of work on the well-being of blue-collar workers. It reveals that 30% of manual workers feel exhausted at the end of the day, emphasizing the physical demands of their jobs. Interestingly, 21% of technical workers experience the same level of fatigue, suggesting that technical tasks can also be mentally and physically challenging. Among workers who perform both technical and manual tasks, 25% report feeling exhausted by the end of the day. Moreover, 17% of workers, in general, reported adverse effects on their health due to their job.

Mental exhaustion is another significant aspect highlighted by the survey. It indicates that 20% of blue-collar workers experience mental exhaustion at the end of the day. Notably, 18% of workers attribute their mental exhaustion to changing work hours, emphasizing the importance of stable and predictable schedules for employee well-being.

Commenting on the survey, Kunal Patil, Co-Founder and CEO, WorkIndia, “The results of the survey reveal that the ongoing situation is a cause for concern amongst the blue-collar workforce. The survey also observed that 20% of workers are mentally exhausted by the end of their day. This affects their output over a period of time and keeps them from maintaining their own well-being. Companies hiring these workers should assign appropriate working hours that will not hinder their mental and physical health and in turn help to perform their jobs more effectively.”

The survey report by WorkIndia provides a comprehensive view of the changing dynamics within the blue-collar workforce. As technology continues to shape the industry, it is essential for employers to adapt and provide appropriate training and support to blue-collar workers, ensuring they can thrive in their evolving roles.