42nd India Carpet Expo 2022 : Carpet Industry with their new innovation in designs and Modern colour Trends taking industry to new heights

The 3rd day of the 42nd India Carpet Expo witnessed a major footfall of buyers and exhibitors across the world at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi. 245 overseas buyers and 272 buyers representatives marked their presence at the Expo 2022. India Carpet Expo is an initiative to provide an exclusive business environment to both, carpet importers as well as manufacturers and exporters.

A Kashmir-based buyer emphasized on the use of Technology in the carpet industry. He said, “New carpet technology is providing durability and aesthetics to the carpets. Considering the surging popularity of carpets globally, manufacturers are making unique and distinctive products for the marketplace.”

Kashmiri Entrepreneur Umar Nabi Bhat, Managing Partner, Umar Carpet Factory is overwhelmed with the response. “We have exclusive and most expensive carpets at the expo. Our designs and patterns are hand-knotted carpets. The use of QR Code based GI recently launched by the J&K Govt. will helped the Kashmir Carpet Industry to counter the Machine-made Carpets. Customers are eager to customize their designs. The buyers’ response is very good. ICE is an ideal platform to make good business. It is amazing to see how much efforts CEPC has put to make this show a grand success. We are very thankful to them to start the initiative of physical fair and to which they succeeded to the best.”

Prerna Goyal, Journalist turned entrepreneur from Goyal Exports, Bhadohi, embarking upon her exciting journey in the carpet industry said, “We have been manufacturing rugs and carpets since 1995. We inherited this business from our grandfather. I started learning Carpet designing and joined my father’s business and have learned about the manufacturing system too. My sisters Ridhi Goyal and Vanshika Goyal are also in this family business. She also said that Expos organized by CEPC are the best platform for our industry to increase our business and to reach to the buyers.” Production Manager Shaud Ansari stated, “It is a major carpet expo to display our products to the overseas buyers and generate business for the whole year. The platform of ICE also provides an opportunity for discussing new ideas for future production.” Pratyush Baranwal from Rupesh Kumar & Sons said, “We have been participating in this expo for 25 years. At times we do not get to generate business orders on spot but the enquiries received converted into business after sampling and also helps us in building long-term business relationship with clients.” Director of Tulsiram Baranwal Anurag Baranwal is overwhelmed to see the response of the buyers coming across the world at the ICE. It is the center for displaying handmade best quality carpets in one place. Our specialty is to produce handmade carpets to global retail giants like Walmart, Ikea, Home-goods etc.” Samit Jain, Partner in Sandeep Exports expressed, “We deal in all kinds of carpets. Expo helps us to understand the latest pattern of rugs, colors and trends. We are complying with global recycle standards, promoting eco-friendly carpets, jute rugs etc. We are following the Environment and Social Governing (ESG) protocols in our production. We are proud to be associated with this expo.”

Shri Umar Hameed, Chairman, CEPC and all Members of the Committee of Administration expressed their happiness and informed that all the participants are happy with the organizers and hope that expo will generate large business.