4th India International CSR Summit 2020 concluded with powerful discussions

4th . India International CSR Summit-2020 organized by Brand India concluded with powerful discussions today. The 4th edition was held through an online virtual platform. Mr. Sandeep Simon Behera Mentor , IICSR Summit-2020 welcomed all the guests and expressing his happiness on the occasion he elaborated the theme “New India and Sustainable Development-The Way Forward.”

Sustainable development goals are comprehensive and focus on five Ps – people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership. On its current trajectory, India has already set for itself more ambitious targets for implementation of SDGs in several area of economic progress, inclusion and sustainability. The SDGs are a set of 17 specific focus on important areas related to sustainable development that require urgent and extensive attention at present and in the near future.

Ms. Arushi Nishank, renowned Social Activist, Entrepreneur, Environmentalist, Kathak Dancer, Film Producer and Poet started the evnt with her views on Aatmnirbhar Bharat & khadi industry and how new start up going to be benefited now. Explaining the topic, she said, “Govt of India is focusing on khadi and village industries to increase the employment in both rural and tribal regions which will help in improving purchasing power of people. “

She added, “Recently I along with my Sparsh ganga team have made 1 lakh face masks by using khadi because it helps retain moisture content inside, while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through.”

Besides, Dr Smriti Pahwa, Sr Consultant & Author MOC Mindset; Mr. Paul Abraham, President Hinduja Foundation; Mr. Charudutta Panigrahi Founder , FIDR and Mr. CS Deepak Jain , Founder, Vijayash Foundation, Life Coach & Spiritual Motivational Speaker also shared their views in the inaugural session.

Mr. Sandeep Simon Behera Director -Branding, Karunya, deemed to be university said, “India has played an important role in shaping the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs). The expression “Sabka saath Sabka Vikas “.which translates as “collective effort ” inclusive Growth and has been popularized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi forms the cornerstone of India’s national Development Agenda.”

Mr. Sagar Kaushik, Social Innovator Pleasin Strides Foundation said, “Incorporation of innovative sustainable models in CSR is need of the hour specially to save the environment we need to address the Fragility along with the constraint of Finite resources we have, so that we do Fairness with the ecological system of our planet.”

Mr. Ashish Sachdeva, founder, Green Dream Foundation said, “CSR initiatives have to align with the evolving social and environmental trends by smartly linking new objectives with the ones already established in the past. Covid-19 and other climate changes related issues must be at the core of upcoming CSR projects since “sustainability” is not just a choice anymore.”