4th India International CSR Summit 2020 to be held on June 15

Brand India, is organizing the 4th . India International CSR Summit-2020 on 15th June , from 5pm to 6pm. The summit will be held through a online virtual platform. This will be an unique digital platform through which speakers can speak and deliberate.

The summit will provide a distinctive opportunity for leaders across industries with instrumental insights to leadership, vision , strategy and changing corporate social responsibility needs. The idea behind IICSR -2020 summit is to deliberate over the present and future challenges in the fast -changing business environment and fulfilling the expectations of various stake holders

This year the theme is New India and Sustainable Development-The Way Forward.

Inaugural Session:

Sustainable development goals are comprehensive and focus on five Ps – people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership. On its current trajectory, India has already set for itself more ambitious targets for implementation of SDGs in several area of economic progress, inclusion and sustainability. The SDGs are a set of 17 specific focus on important areas related to sustainable development that require urgent and extensive attention at present and in the near future.

Panel Discussion – 1

Considering the social relevance of water, food, health and energy , we have identified these areas as the focal areas for discussion and brainstorming in the summit.

There has been a recognition that the overall economics and social security of humanity depends on security in the areas of water, food, health and energy. Therefore , the need for a discussion with the experts in the IICSR Summit-2020 to identify the problems, appropriate modern technologies, policies, extension programmes and funding sources has to to be recognized.

Panel Discussion-2

How can India achieve Inclusive Growth?

What does Inclusive Growth entail? What are the major challenges in the areas of governance, investment, infrastructure and education? What strategic partnerships are required?

The objective of the summit is to facilitate an interaction among experts in the field of water, food, health and energy, to identify the problems faced by the country in the areas of water, food, health and energy., to contribute to the thinking on policies and regulatory mechanisms and to understand the sources and agencies for fundin projects in these areas of great social relevance.

The summit is going to attract large number of students from Rural Management, Academicians, CSR Professionals, Corporates , Consultants, CEOs, HR Heads, Policy Makers Sustainability Heads . For registration one can visit the website and register the names, www.brandindia.net.in

CSR Excellence Awards-2020, To honour innovative and Impactful CSR projects and recognize outstanding CSR practices. One can visit the website and Nominate for the various Award Categories.

