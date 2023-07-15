5 AIDC companies with its innovative automation bolstering the retail & manufacturing sector

With the rapid advent of digitalization with emerging technology like IoT, Machine Learning, AI & 3D printing taking center stage, The Automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) segment was born and bolstered. And by 2022, AIDC solutions which were aimed at identifying, tracking, and tracing records and communicating essential data to provide fast and accurate results play a role of a game-changer to revolutionize the retail & manufacturing sector.

The AIDC market started off with a mere start of 4-6%, picked up lightning speed post-2021, driven by stronger demand observed for automation in logistics workflow to support the in-demand sector like E-commerce & Omni-channel fulfillment. The Global AIDC Market was valued at US$ 39.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% and will be valued at US$ 80.7 billion in 2030

The AIDC technology such as Barcode scanners, and point-of-sale (POS) coupled with QR & RFIDs tags worked wonders for the retail sector, logistics, and manufacturing with respect to inventory management, track & trace, shipment management, and eventually aiding in improving operational efficiency

Looking at this window of opportunity, leveraging innovative automation, these AIDC companies worked towards coming up with modern automation tools to streamline output productivity and optimize workforce efficiency whilst improving accuracy rates.

Newland AIDC: Newland AIDC was founded in 1999 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newland Digital Technology ( Listed company, Stock code: 000997); with over 20 years of R&D in data capturing & enterprise mobility, Newland AIDC has become one of the leading companies in automatic identification and data capture industry.

Zebra Technologies: Zebra empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected, and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services, and solutions that digitize and automate workflows.

Honeywell Automation: Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) is a ~$350 million+ company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It was incorporated in India in 1984 and its registered office is in Hadapsar, Pune. HAIL is a leader in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

Cognex: The world’s leading provider of vision systems, software, sensors, and industrial barcode readers used in manufacturing automation. Cognex’s vision helps companies improve product quality, eliminate production errors, lower manufacturing costs, and exceed consumer expectations for high-quality products at an affordable price.

Datalogic: It is a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of barcodes mobile computers, radio-frequency identification, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision and laser marking systems.