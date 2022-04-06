5 Apps and Platforms that every enterprise should have to get the best from people across their value chain

Companies across the world rely on a complete suite of business activities and processes that go into creating a product or providing a service. Commonly referred to as Value Chains, these multiple stages in a product or service offering increasingly determine an enterprise’s efficiency, profit, and success. However, any Value Chain can only be as effective as the people behind it.

Though the world of business was already on the cusp of change in terms of technology and digitisation, the pandemic changed the way businesses thought, by placing the workforce in the ‘driver’s seat’ of a company’s growth. It was no longer about where people worked, or how many hours they put in; instead, it was about taking ownership and delivering results in the absence of structured workplaces. And the fact was, it took motivated employees and value chains to do this well, leading to a virtuous cycle of productivity and loyalty leading to customer retention and market growth for businesses.

With the pandemic slowing, but the new ways of working here to stay, companies are being pushed to adopt technologies and platforms faster to support this way of working. We’ve compiled 5 apps and platforms that can help companies get the best from their value chains in today’s world:

1. Digital Training and Enablement (QuoDeck) –

QuoDeck is a SaaS Digital Learning and Engagement Platform that enables organizations to use interactivity and games to engage their employees, value chain, and gig workforces.

QuoDeck caters to the growing need for organizations to drive last-mile performance improvement through a better understanding of products, services, processes, and sales & customer servicing approaches. The platform creates pull through the use of games and gamification mechanics, driving higher adoption and retention, and delivering market-beating performance improvement outcomes for organizations. Furthermore, by using interactivity and games, QuoDeck helps capture valuable data in real-time, and analyse it through big data analytical tools.

QuoDeck offers a complete digital engagement suite, called the QuoDeck Interactive Cloud that promises engagement, speed, mobility, regionalisation, data, and security. Today, QuoDeck is the market leader in its category, catering to over 5 million users across Fortune 500 clients.

2. Employee Financial Wellness (Valyu) –

Valyu secures the employee’s financial wellness through its tailored financial products and services. It builds literacy around better personal finance practices and takes care of all unexpected financial crises, celebrations, and smart savings.

Valyu.AI is a fintech startup committed to innovation and financial wellness that partners with companies to enhance their employer brand. Valyu offers a suite of financial services & products on social inclusion and financial wellness for all employees across the board. The company has set out to reduce employee financial stress by providing employers with a holistic approach that addresses financial well-being issues at its core. Their financial wellness programs have changed lives, improved staff retention and productivity by providing enterprises with a holistic approach that addresses financial wellbeing issues at its core.

Founded in 2020, The company leverages AI and Machine Learning to develop advanced salary solutions that can help companies alleviate their employees’ financial concerns by giving them early access to their earnings and establishing a financial care framework.

3. Employee Gifting (IGP for Business)

IGP for Business is India’s 1st Gift Tech Company and is a one-stop destination and partner for enterprise rewards and loyalty solutions. With a fully automated, high-tech gift tech platform, IGP for Business empowers companies to leverage gifting as a growth driver. Enterprises get access to an expansive multi-category reward catalogue across personalised and perishable merchandise options, as well as 100+ E-Gift cards.

Employee Gifting is crucial because it boosts morale and overall loyalty by creating an experience that sparks an emotional connection, strengthening the employee’s relationship with the team and company. Enterprises can celebrate their employees’ birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions by uploading a bulk order through a customised dashboard and IGP for Business does the rest. The company ensures your pre-selected gift reaches your employee’s office or home, wherever they may be, at a pre-designated time.

4. Employee Benefits program (Advantage Club) –

Advantage Club was founded to define employee benefits beyond just provident funds and corporate discounts beyond just dining. It has grown into a platform through which corporates can engage more meaningfully with their clients. Advantage club aid employees with rewards and recognition, early wage access, perks, and other products in order to increase employee engagement within the firm.

Launched in 2016, Advantage Club runs a corporate discount platform and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution. When corporates enroll with Advantage Club, they get access to exclusive offers from over 10000 brands, including Samsung, Faasos, PNB Housing, Myntra, Apollo Pharmacy, among others.

With over 370 corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, EY, Technotree, DXC, Maruti Suzuki, Punjab National bank, and Mphasis, Advantage Club is leading the $10 billion market in SE Asia.

5. Corporate Wellness (HealthifyMe) –

HealthifyMe offers corporate wellness programs to enterprises to improve employee health & engagement. Employees have witnessed a 50% increase in physical activities, a 59% increase in engagement. The programs are based on a gamified app that includes a leader board, teams, and tasks & objectives and is tailored according to employee needs.

HealthifyMe is an Indian digital health and wellness platform headquartered in Bangalore that provides services such as calorie tracking, one-on-one nutrition and fitness coaching, and diet and workout plans. It was founded in 2012 by Tushar Vashisht, Sachin Shenoy, Mathew Cherian.