5 Apps to visit for your Holi 2021 celebration

With the surge in the number of covid cases this month, celebrating Holi would be a big challenge for us. In many places Holi celebrations are cancelled to curb the spread of the virus. But don’t let this restrain you from celebrating the most awaited festival of colors. Keeping in mind the guidelines announced by the government practising social distancing and opting for ways to celebrate Holi virtually would be preferable.Here are some of the online platforms that promises to keep you connected with your friends and family in this tough times-

Card games are always Fun

Invite your family and friends to play together and keep the Holi spirit High. Gaming apps are organizing the biggest Holi bash of the season. For example, Pocket52 is hosting 10 free-to-play poker tournaments worth 1.70 Lac GTD starting March 22, 2021. The mega depositor freeroll named Rangrasiya of 1 Lac Guaranteed Prize Pool will be held on March 28 at 10PM. So, catch the Holi action at the most colourful Rummy & Poker tables and seize your big winnings only at Pocket52.

Virtual color gun fights

Now enjoy the action adventure game dedicated for paintball shooting lovers.This paintball shooting game blended with color gun shooting fun is an addictive battle field sports combat game. Paintball arena battle 3d has an amazing fighting arena and easy to use gameplay controls. Have a thrilling experience with Real Time Fun MultiPlayer matches, you also choose your favourite colour.

Play holi with e-colors

Play Environment friendly Holi by splashing e-colors of various effects like Balloons, Pichkaris and Palm on your pictures by photo editing. With Appy Holi, get into a perfect mood of joyful festive celebration of “Holi” and throw your favourite Holi colors on your loved ones. Edit your photographs and selfies from any gallery with vibrant holi colors camera effects and share it with your family and friends.

“What is Holi without mouth watering food?”

Meet your new cooking coach at Tasty, over 3000 Tasty recipes now at your fingertips with Step-By-Step instruction mode. It provides an innovative Search tool that allows you to filter by any ingredients, cuisine and social occasion you’re in the mood for! Search special Holi recipes and also share it with your friends and family.

Stay close while maintaining social distancing!

Stay connected and talk to your friends and family using voice, video, SMS or messages. Zoom is a free HD meeting app with video and screen sharing options with up to 100 people.

Use Zoom app to celebrate the festival together while taking precautions for yourself and your loved ones.