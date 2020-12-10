5 apps which helped people during the lockdown

2020 has been a difficult year for the entire human race. As Indians got restricted to their homes during the lockdown, several mobile apps came to the rescue for helping people with getting the latest news, trending products and making digital transactions safely.

Here is a list of 5 such mobile apps that helped Indians sail smoothly through the lockdown.

Paytm

The concept of e-wallets has become even more popular now in the view of COVID 19. Contactless transactions of money are helpful in avoiding contact with alien currency notes, prohibiting the transmission of the virus. Paytm helped millions of users to pay, transfer, and lend money without any physical contact.

Calm

Known to reduce stress and increasing gratitude, Calm helped people in getting some mental fitness through relaxation and sleep. It offers a wide range of different meditations to choose from. Users can even indulge in bedtime stories, calming music and ambient soothing voices while staying inside their home.

Dainik Bhaskar ­­

A lot of Indians relied on Dainik Bhaskar app to get real-time updates about the latest safety developments in their cities as well as the national and global news that they care about. With the seamless use of AI and Machine Learning, Dainik Bhaskar app provides high-quality analysis and insights as per its users’ location and interest. It offers interest categories like politics, sports, business, health, technology, entertainment and lifestyle.

Spotify

On Spotify users can curate personalized list of suggestions based on their interest in music and podcasts. Users can also subscribe to it with a monthly fee of INR 119 for add-free listening. The benefits of premium plans include ad-free music, multi-device access features, etc. Keeping in mind the lockdown situation, Spotify also introduced curated lists for Quarantine and Covid-19 parties, which helped people to enjoy while in isolation.

Amazon

The Amazon Shopping app enabled people to shop at great prices and deals. It offers a wide range of latest electronics, apparels, jewellery, home furnishings, gifting items and many more. It enables users to save unbeatable savings on Amazon Pantry while buying groceries while also offering hassle-free money transfers and UPI payments.