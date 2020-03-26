If you had visited Old Montreal, your mind won’t just let you sit around and read a single book. All you would want to do is to roam the whole city for an entire year. And still, your list of to-do tasks won’t ever end. Some people settle up in Old Montreal since the place delivers everything that would make a person die peacefully. Not that true as it sounds, but it hasn’t been proven wrong yet. Well, if you are getting too choosy in things, here are 5 awesome things to do in old Montreal .

Find new views:

Old Montreal is a natural treatment for movie makers. Since the scenes, view and surroundings make up for the best experiences ever. Not finding anything to do? Go out to Terrasse Nelligan and enjoy the environment. The sound of the air, people, cars, birds won’t just bother but give you a newer feeling of fresh completeness. Habitat 67 also sounds very familiar, in fact, you get to see the next-generation architecture of the world. What would look like in a Sci-Fi movie of modular homes, is already in Habitat 67. It is an achievement in the architectural marvel to deal with.

Go to the Montreal Science Center:

With your kids and family, enjoy the greatness of science with its fun-loving environment available at the Montreal science center. Its biology, the embrace of the culture and technological achievements are most of the newest ways possible can be easily found out there. If you have nothing to do, this can make up your day within minutes.

A visit to the Pointe-à-Callière Museum:

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum is a usual tourist attraction to visit, much less of the architectural cool design and the beauty inside. The cultural place of history, the art of archeology and no sign of boringness in it. That’s an achievement to enjoy totally. Want to know what it has? From the pirate kings to the Montreal histories, beginnings and endings, the beauty of the ancient culture and a great adventure to architecture marvels. You just can’t miss it at all.

Visit Rooney:

The art of clothing to be experienced and no better place than Rooney itself, it has everything from normal patrons and accessory boutique. Designers from independent and funded worlds, show their trend art here and provide an inexplicable shopping experience to hold for and take home with you. Well, you don’t have to worry about the quality aside from the price, they are all masterpieces and will run for generations.

The last place, old Montreal Food tour:

After a long day of roaming, you would surely love to have a taste of love and the greatest food in the world, an Old Montreal activities food tour is your place to go. Sometimes more crowded and busy, it has got all the delicacies of the world from several international bakeries to dishes, beer, wine, food, and whatnot. Your day in old Montreal isn’t complete unless you have a plethora of snacks to digest.