5 best destinations to discover the newest online games

There’s a reason why smartphone-based games have become all the rage lately. They enable people to play the game of their liking anytime, anywhere. So, there is never a dull moment with smartphones in our pockets. The meeting got delayed? Or, rather, waiting for a friend who is stuck in a jam? Simply pull out your phone and hop on to any of the popular games online.

However, it often becomes hard to discover unique as well as quality games to try our hands at. If you are facing the same challenge, here’s a list of gaming platforms that will satiate your entertainment needs without charging you any money:

i. Gamezop.com: Sourcing games from the world’s leading game developers on a single platform, Gamezop has a curated catalogue of 250 high-quality games. Games are from across all popular categories: Action, Arcade, Adventure, Sports, Logic, and Strategy. The best part is that Gamezop makes all games instantly playable — these HTML5 games can be played on a single tap without the need to install any app. Just visit gamezop.com on your phone and begin! The best part? You can win easy money to play games on Gamezop!

ii. Zapak.com: Promoted by Reliance Big Entertainment, Zapak offers a number of innovative games such as ‘Ben 10 Alien Run’, ‘Little Singham’, ‘Jurassic Drive’, and so on. You can also pre-register now for its upcoming game ‘World Robot Boxing 2’ (WRB2). However, make sure you have Adobe Flash Player installed on your device since all games on Zapak are Flash-based. WRB2 requires a dedicated download.

iii. Junglee Games: Junglee Games is the fastest-growing skill-gaming platform across the globe. But what sets the platform apart? Junglee Games builds on reasoning and memory while also providing its gamers with much-needed entertainment. Another factor is its flagship game, Junglee Rummy, a card game that has been very popular in India. It brings the new-age flavour to the venerable rummy game and enables players to relive their childhood memory online.

iv. My11Circle: Watching cricket is passé as now you can test your cricket acumen while playing against ‘the champions’. Yes, My11Circle empowers you to play against cricketing legends such as Sourav Ganguly and Shane Watson by creating your own team. And if you win, you get to receive three-times the cash reward. The platform also launches special contests frequently where you can participate for free and win cash prizes.

v. GreyKernel: Tired of playing typical games on your smartphone? How about adding a hint of reality to your gaming experience? Say ‘Hello’ to new-age gaming with Virtual-Reality-based games. GreyKernel has developed its flagship product IRA VR to cater to the burgeoning global demand of VR games. The approach adds a real-life element to GreyKernel’s games, thereby making them as appealing as they can get!

Check out these platforms to find new games, contests, and tournaments. Who knows, you might just end up building your career as a professional gamer in the eSports industry!