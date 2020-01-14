5 best destinations to play games and win money

Lately, people’s favourite pastime has gone beyond watching TV and playing cards or board games. Yes, we are witnessing an outbreak of digital gamers in India and the world across, especially as the smartphone adoption increases. However, there are quite a few platforms where you don’t merely get to play games, you can also win money while doing the same.

So, let us have a look at some of the innovative gaming platforms that enable you to kill boredom and win cash rewards in the process:

Gamezop.com: Our clear pick of the lot, Gamezop, is casual gaming taken to another level. They have grown to immense popularity recently with their innovative offering: you get to play more than 250 games on one website, without the need to install any application at all! Gamezop is the only gaming platform where you can win money without installing a side-loaded app (recall the tiring and hazardous process of installing a non-Google Play app?). As you register on gamezop.com, it saves a Progressive Web App on your device that allows you the convenience of easy access without the risk of an APK side install. Ingenious!

Our favourite games are Cricket Gunda, Tower Twist, and Escape Run. Find out yours: www.gamezop.com!

My11Circle: Why just watch cricket when you can also test your cricketing acumen and strategy by facing ‘the champions’ head-on?If you beat them, you get to win 3x the cash reward and Rs. 1 crore if you win the entire tournament. Sounds like a win-win situation? Yes, My11Circle, a fantasy gaming platform, enables you to play against Sourav Ganguly and Shane Watson and bag up to Rs. 1 crore if you win the entire tournament (Australian T20 League). The platform currently has disbursed more than Rs. 7 crores to its gamers onboard up to the present time. Don’t sit still if want to be one of them.

WinZO Games: With over 30 games including Bubble Shooter, Space Warrior, and Carrom alongside others, WinZO Games is yet another platform where you can play games and win cash prizes. The best part about it is that its games are available in 10 vernacular languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, etc. So, you can play your favourite game in the language of your choice.

BaaziNow: Now, this one is for those people who enjoy general-knowledge-based games. BaaziNow, by Times Internet Limited, features compelling GK games such as trivia quiz, live bingo games, opinion-based quiz, and hands out prize money as instant cash rewards.

Adda52: “Texas Hold’em”, “Omaha Hi-Lo”, and “Crazy Pineapple”. Rings a bell? Well, it must if you’re a poker player. You no longer have to waste your poker skills on free online games anymore. Adda52 empowers you to join lakhs of players online who are winning cash while doing it daily. It features several poker variations that will get you going and test everything from luck and skills to wisdom. Lastly, you don’t need to download any app for playing on Adda52 as well.