5 Best Indian Payment Gateways in India

A Payment Gateway is a service that authorizes credit card or debit card payments for SMBs including online businesses, online retailers, educational institutes, etc.; it automates the payment transaction between the shopper (buyer) and merchant (seller). It is basically a third-party service that processes, verifies, and accepts or declines credit card transactions on behalf of the user through secure Internet connections.

So, if you are running a startup or small business, or a brand, it could be tricky to find the best Indian payment gateway when there are so many options available for your business. To simplify your requirement, here’s the complete guide to finding the top 5 Indian payment gateways in India.

Razorpay: Razorpay is among the top payment gateway providers in India. The specialty of Razorpay is instant activation and easy integration. If you leverage this payment gateway, you also get a Dashboard where you can see real-time data on purchasing. Small, big, and large companies, freelancers, and self-employed have loved Razorpay as it is extremely simple to use and secure also. The payment gateway allows you to accept payment via various types of methods such as credit/debit card, net banking, UPI, and popular wallets that include JioMoney, FreeCharge, Airtel Money, etc.

Easebuzz: Easebuzz is one of India’s Leading Digital Payment Solutions Platform with more than 70,000+ businesses accepting payments, sending payouts, and managing their online business with ease. Easebuzz provide solutions to manage end-to-end payment collections for businesses of all sizes in India. With a mission to build a digital ecosystem for B2B companies and start-ups, Easebuzz helps them manage the receivables and payables on low-cost, high-value model payment-related solutions and SaaS-based financial management assistance. Designed and established with a motive to help enterprises with smart APIs and provide cost-effective payment solutions, Easebuzz has been recognized as India’s leading digital software platform embedded with payment infrastructure and an API-based product suite. Besides serving SMEs in India, the company also caters to small business ventures from other sectors, including education, e-groceries, insurance, e-commerce, utility, cable and internet, tourism, etc.

Ezetap: A company that challenges existing payment systems and provides businesses with a seamless payments toolkit to thrive, Ezetap has revolutionized the offline payments ecosystem. Powered by intelligent technology, Ezetap envision a digital, instantaneous, and transparent economy, where every business will not be just on the financial grid but they will succeed and drive value for their digital-first customers in the next ten years. They are fundamentally changing how hundreds of millions of people pay for goods and services on a daily basis. We enable businesses to accept any type of payment via any type of digital instrument (cards, wallets, apps) through a single interface. We are a full-stack company having end-to-end capabilities to handle digital payment processing right from switching to reconciliation, using its own hardware and software.

Cashfree: Cashfree has been getting popular because it is the cheapest payment gateway in India among the Indian payment gateway list. This payment gateway offers a fast payment service and an instant refund facility. Cashfree supports credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI. The facility of receiving international payment is also available. This payment gateway has a solution called “Cashgram”. It generates a web link so that businesses can send it to users and collect payment. Cashfree is equipped with various features such as no set-up cost, invoice generation, fraud checking, high security, recurring bill facility, and low transaction fee, among others.

Wibmo: Wibmo Inc., a Cupertino, California company, is a subsidiary of PayU. It is a global full-stack PayTech company, an industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets, partnering with 130+ banks across 28 countries. The company is the largest authentication service provider in India, one of the world’s leading digital payment markets. It also offers fraud and risk management solutions, mobile payments, prepaid solutions, and a host of merchant and acquiring services.