5 best Mother’s Day gifts in this pandemic induced lockdown situation

1. Tring – Tring is one of the largest celebrity engagement platforms in India which connects fans with their favorite or famous celebrities through personalized video / messages / shoutout. With over 5000 celebrities on its platform, one can surprise their mothers on Mother’s day with a video shout from their favourite celebrities which can be tv/ movie celebrities, sport personalities, celebrity chefs etc. Visit the website: https://www.tring.co.in/

2. Ferns N Petals – Ferns N Petals is one of the India’s largest flower and gifts retailer and the only online flower shop that has a real florist network across India .From this platform, one can order cakes, flowers personalised items like cushions, LED bottle lamps, mother hollow candles etc. Visit the website: https://www.fnp.com/

3. IGP – IGP is an online retailer of personalised, floral, gourmet and handmade gifting products. One can order personalised gift items like wooden photo frames, caricature stands, spoon sets, wall clock, led lamp etc.Visit the website:https://www.igp.com/

4. GifttoIndia24X7 – GiftstoIndia24x7 is an online gift store that makes sending gifts to India easy and a pleasurable experience. From this platform, one can order personalised gifts like quirky doodle name frame, photo cascade, box of sweet surprises etc. .Visit the website: https://www.giftstoindia24x7.com/

5. Bigsmall– Bigsmall is an online gifting platform that offers high-quality unusual & unique gifts to its customers by making gifting a blithesome experience for them. Personalised gifts that are available in this platform are Mom nutritional facts mug, moon lamp, caricature wooden portrait, wooden coasters etc

Visit the website: https://www.bigsmall.in/