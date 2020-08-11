5 brands for Fastrack delivery in COVID

With an end goal to battle the coronavirus pandemic, online e-commerce platforms, fast food chains, and online delivery firms have declared a few measures to guarantee safe deliveries, including ‘contactless drop-offs’.A vast array of brands in the market are providing all the facilities and products at your doorstep. There is a boom in the delivery, logistics, telecom, and network sectors of the economy facilitated by increased doorstep delivery demands.

These brands include B2C delivery-focused companies who touch our lives every time we order something online, or the B2B companies that have innovated their business and operating models. In this time of pandemic and lockdowns, a chunk of innovative technology players and platforms are also helping Kirana stores place orders online and ensuring timely deliveries to them. As more first-time mobile using consumers get online and change their purchasing behaviour in a post-COVID world, these contemporary delivery brands are ready to support this shift in the purchasing behaviour of the buyer.

Let’s look at 5 brands for Fastrack delivery during COVID:

Flipkart- The Walmart-owned e-commerce company, Flipkart has launched a hyperlocal service – ‘Flipkart Quick’. Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in categories such as grocery, fresh, dairy, and meat in the first phase.

The other categories include mobiles, electronics accessories, stationery items, and home accessories. Consumers can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot according to their convenience. With Flipkart Quick, the brand has the potential to bring together the whole network of neighbourhood Kirana stores onto their platform with just a click.

OTIPY – Otipy, India’s largest social commerce venture works closely with women resellers to revolutionize the supply chain of fresh produce in India. The brand fulfils the demand of end consumers and facilitates contactless doorstep delivery of fresh produce. The company is working with over 1000 partner resellers mainly women across Delhi-NCR and is already serving over 50,000 consumers. Through its robust end to end supply chain network, the best of the farm products are brought to consumers via social commerce model and the fresh produce reaches the doorstep in less than 12 hours.

Licious – The Bengaluru built startup Licious is a well-known brand for its fresh meat and a wide range of meat products delivered right at your doorstep in less than 90 minutes. Licious has designed a zero inventory model to meet these standards of quality and freshness. It has built tie-ups with large institutional meat vendors who are trained on handling techniques and temperature control, so they are able to supply meat fresh, without preservatives, to Licious.

Dunzo – Dunzo can change the way you move things, how you shop, and lets you access your city like never before. It is an app that connects you to the nearest delivery partner who can make purchases, pick up items from any store or restaurant in the city, and bring them to you. It’s never easy to make purchases or drop off packages when you get busy with work, get stuck in traffic, or you might even end up forgetting about it completely. All you need to do is tell Dunzo where to go, what needs to be done and when. Operating in the metropolitan cities, the brand helps you get things delivered or done in about 45 minutes, with free deliveries, available 24×7, and no minimum orders.

Myra (ML Xpress) – The brand believes in Staying healthy. Saving time and Spending less. They believe in creating a healthier tomorrow without having to struggle physically or financially today. Headquartered in Bangalore, they operate their own warehouses (full stack) to ensure the best quality of medicines to the customers without compromising on the experience. The portal offers a variety of products and medicines ranging from senior care, personal care to baby care, and more.