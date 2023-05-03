5 brands that are Leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve supply chain efficiency in the logistic sector

The logistics sector is increasingly leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve supply chain efficiency. With the massive amounts of data generated in logistics operations, data analytics can provide valuable insights into the supply chain, enabling logistics companies to optimize their operations and improve their bottom line. Predictive analytics can be used to forecast demand and optimize inventory levels, reducing costs and improving service levels. AI-powered solutions, such as autonomous vehicles and drones, can help streamline logistics operations, enabling faster and more efficient deliveries. Real-time tracking and monitoring of logistics operations can provide greater visibility and transparency, allowing logistics companies to quickly identify potential disruptions and take proactive measures to mitigate them. Here are the top 4 brands that are Leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve supply chain efficiency.

Raaho:It is an on-demand intercity trucking management company that focuses on middle-mile logistics. Joined the market in 2017 with the goal of creating a ground-breaking technology-based paradigm for the trucking sector that would effortlessly eliminate decades of inefficiencies. Raaho has created a digital freight network, which uses technology and data to expedite operations and maximize the movement of millions of truckloads across the country. Raaho’s network is an open, fully linked freight marketplace that links shippers and carriers effectively using machine learning, automation, and other software services. Raaho ‘s technology is revolutionizing the notoriously inefficient transportation sector, allowing trucks to be better utilised, expenses to be reduced, and service quality to vastly increase. Raaho envisioned cutting costs for shippers, improving the lives of truck drivers, and striving to help the world by lowering carbon emissions by focusing on waste and inefficiency reduction.

Delhivery: India’s largest fully integrated logistics provider. They aim to build the operating system for commerce, through a combination of world-class infrastructure, logistics operations of the highest quality and cutting-edge engineering and technology capabilities. Our mission is to enable customers to operate flexible, reliable and resilient supply chains at the lowest costs. Delhivery uses machine learning algorithms to optimize delivery routes, reducing transit time and improving delivery efficiency. The company also uses AI-powered chatbots to handle customer queries, enabling it to provide real-time customer service.

Rivigo:A part of Mahindra Logistics, India’s leading integrated logistics services provider, we are an express logistics service provider with a mission to revolutionize goods mobility and bring down the overall logistics cost in India. Through innovation, problem-solving, and continuous collaboration, we are driven by our purpose of making logistics faster, safer, and more human.Rivigo uses machine learning algorithms to optimize its trucking routes, reducing transit time and improving delivery efficiency. Overall, these four brands are at the forefront of leveraging data analytics and AI to improve supply chain efficiency in the logistics sector in India, setting an example for others to follow.

Gati Limited:Gati Limited is one of India’s premier Express Distribution and Supply Chain Management companies, committed to delighting customers with seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions backed by future-ready digital tools and technology. Founded in 1989, with renowned expertise in surface and air express as well as customized solutions for retail and MSME sectors, Gati gives businesses the added advantage of an unmatched network. Gati’s coverage spans the whole of India, bolstering businesses with access to more than 19,800 PIN Codes and 735 of India’s 739 districts. Gati has implemented a block chain-based solution to improve supply chain visibility, enabling it to track products in real-time and identify potential disruptions.

BlackBuck – Utilizing technology to connect shippers with trucking fleets, BlackBuck is a logistics firm founded in 2015. The brand offers real-time tracking and transparent operations to its customers. BlackBuck has established itself as a prominent player in the Indian logistics industry and their proficiency in providing supply chain management services has been a significant factor in their success.