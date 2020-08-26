5 brands who are leveraging social media to engage with consumers during Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world and a global economy to a massive slowdown. While many companies including small startups are facing the brunt amidst the lockdown, some brands are now finding newer ways to connect and reconnect with consumers using different forms of communication with the aim to keep consumers engaged. This is the time when brands should continue to take the opportunity to promote optimism in these challenging times with their communication. Here are a few brands who are leveraging digital platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to raise awareness around Covid-19, post challenges, games, tutorial and self-care videos and posts to connect with consumers.

1) Vistaprint India – An e-commerce platform for custom printing services whose customers are diverse – small businesses, medium & large businesses and individuals, have always focused on brand building on their digital platforms since most of their customers they address are online. They are leveraging social media through YouTube, Facebook and other popular channels. Currently, they are airing a clutter-breaking video on YouTube, of a tailor impressing his father-in-law by showing his professionalism through customised official merchandise ordered from Vistaprint India.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYrBFcpiluI

2) Momspresso – Momspresso.com is India’s largest user-generated content platform for women that allows them to create content, and express their ideas to like-minded women in 10 different languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Kannada. The brand has over 500,000 mega, macro, micro or nano influencers and is driving unique campaigns on digital channels like Facebook, Instagram and youtube to create a positive engagement for Consumer Brands. Momspresso’s micro-influencer platform called MyMoney is ensuring its commitment towards enhancing the marketing efficacy of brands wanting to target moms. MyMoney utilizes ‘everyday moms’ who are consumers of brands to build word of mouth amongst friends, family, and fellow moms.

3) Titan – With the aim of encouraging people to connect and indulge in newer things, Titan along with Ogilvy India launched a new campaign urging people to #MakeEveryMomentCount. “This is the time to learn something, to plant and grow, to reap, find a new passion, to return to an old love. This is the time to do nothing and to do everything,” the campaign said. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gybZITFEgcA&feature=emb_logo

4) Adidas (Ready for sport) – Sportswear brand Adidas along with Iris launched a film ‘Ready For Sport’ that encourages people to be optimistic and be ready to witness sports in its full glory again post the end of the lockdown. “While the world waits.. Let’s remember, now is the time to keep moving, to pull together, to share skills, positivity and hope. We will get through this together, and when that time comes, we will be ready,” the brand said on Twitter. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=Rwk5PdpTxSU&feature=emb_logo

5) Dettol – RB India-owned hygiene brand Dettol, for instance, has been running #HandWashingChallenge campaign on TikTok that has garnered over 18 billion views and generated over 123,000 user participation videos since 14 March. The campaign also leveraged Bollywood influencers such as Kartik Aaryan and Urvashi Rautela.