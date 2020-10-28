5 companies making the life of senior citizens easy with their services

To help senior citizens, various companies are attempting to give proficient assistance and backing to senior residents through contactless transactions in order to help them with an effortless, hygienic, and safe lifestyle. In India, there are many elderly who are living with their spouses, at the same time a larger number of senior citizens live alone. These elderly people need more consideration and care to carry on with a simpler life.

Here are 5 platforms making the lives of the elderly simpler:

Paytm

The concept of e-wallets has become even more popular now in the view of COVID 19. Contactless transactions of money are helpful in avoiding contact with alien currency notes, prohibiting the transmission of the virus. Paytm helps you pay, transfer, and lend money without any physical contact. You can even buy things from Paytm Mall, book tickets, pay bills, and more without exposing yourself to unknown surroundings and physical currency exchanges.

DB Digital

It is a digital product startup offering the best news products. It includes Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, and Dainik Bhaskar. DB Digital provides people high-quality vernacular content delivered to them daily in an easy to consume way, personalized for their specific needs. The startup ensures that the content is completely authentic and valuable. Its core product offerings keep their users updated with the latest breaking news, analysis on political news, sports news, business news, entertainment news, and technology news.

Amazon

The Amazon Shopping app enables you to shop at great prices and deals. It offers a wide range of latest electronics, apparels, jewellery, home furnishings, gifting items and many more. You can get unbeatable savings on Amazon Pantry while buying groceries. You can also use the app for money transfers and UPI payments. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers promising deals across different product categories. Amazon is giving its Prime customers the benefit of having early access to the sale from 16th October.

247around

This startup is a digital post-purchase home appliance servicing partner for leading brands like Whirlpool, Godrej Hit, Sharp, Boat, Videocon, Akai, Amazon, Flipkart. It provides services such as installation, repair, returns-validation, maintenance contracts, and warranty services. Recently during the lockdown, it launched a national helpline number for virtual and manual assistance for the customers, based on their requirements.

Goodhands Seniorcare

This startup guarantees that the seniors they work with feel that they have somebody they can trust and can go to at any time. This is conveyed through their sympathetic and caring Seniorcare specialists in a joint effort with their specialist co-ops. The platform gives a scope of administrations that comprehensively take into account the difficulties senior residents face each day. The Bengaluru-based startup gives a committed senior consideration authority to assist seniors with their prosperity. Their administrations incorporate medicinal services, crisis care, regular comforts, and social commitment.

