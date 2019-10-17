5 Cool &Trendy Picks from Club factory this Diwali

Festive season is in full swing and the time is right to upgrade, buy that aspirational product, gifts for loved ones, family or friends. Here are some of the Trendy and Modern Products from Club Factory that which can make this Diwal even better

Ethnic Wear

The Diwali euphoria is incomplete without the thrill of upgrading your complete wardrobe. Gone are the days when one had to stroll markets and get wardrobe aligned to the festivities. Leading ecommerce brand Club Factory offers you a wide range of products at the best price possible. From a range of minimalistic products that include palazzo sets to camisole skirts, printed dupattas, anarkalis and even extravagant sarees, Club Factory’s range caters to everybody’s unique style and give that aspirational look you have been dreaming for.

Home Décor

Don’t we all love the eye-catching pieces that make a space stick out? But sometimes Home Décor items can come with an extra added price. This Diwali, brace yourself to receive a lot of compliments as Club factory gives you a wide array of wall shelves, décor accents, stickers and wallpapers at deal breaking prices, starting from as low as Rs. 199 only.

Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen Appliances remain the biggest hit of all time when it comes to Diwali gifts. Show your loved ones a little touch of extra care by upgrading and buying some new kitchen appliances without burning a hole in your pocket. Club Factory offers a variety of products- ranging from cute ceramic hand painted pot box toheat-resistant water appliances and air drying chopsticks dish. This will not only brighten up your Diwali but will give your kitchen a new/trendy look.

Mobile Accessories

While busy giving makeover to homes and wardrobes, one shouldn’t miss the special attention that our smartphones need. Smartphones are the most go-to-device for all our needs when it comes to travelling, reading, fun or study, so why not add some extra bling to the one product that is with us at all times?

Club factory gives you umpteen product options which include quirky pop sockets, cute mobile cases, phone stands and many more.

Personal Accessories

Choosing the right accessories for an outfitcan either break or ace your fashion game. With a range of kundan sets to rock the ethnic game to minimalistic design that will make indo-western look pop out, Club Factory makes sure that everyone is ready to flaunt OOTD this Diwali.