5 digital content startups which made a mark in 2020

The surge in devices capable of supporting digital media along with increasing internet access speed has provided consumers with an option to access the media content of their choice, be it information or entertainment. Take the example of the COVID lockdown which created a drastic shift of users from offline to online content due to various precautionary reasons.

Stroll into any foundation today, and it’s practically sure that you will see a lot of individuals taking a glance at their smartphones. This has led to an easy access to the content personalized as per one’s choice and interest. The expansion in smartphone utilization is straightforwardly impacting consumer content consumption habits as people spend about 8.8 hours a day on their smartphones. These factors have given a major boost to various digital content generation platforms.

Here are 5 digital content companies which did well in 2020:

Public by Inshorts

This year, Inshorts launched its social video app Public – an area-based informal social networking platform allowing people to record and offer happenings around them through short recordings. Public has registered 10 million users inside a half year of dispatch, turning into the quickest Indian social application to cross the achievement. With gigantic development in the tier 2-3 urban areas, the platform has helped various local communities to connect with each other.

DB Digital

DB Digital is India’s leading digital product startup offering the best news products. On a mission to support well-informed India with insightful and engaging content, DB Digital provides personalized and authentic high-quality vernacular news in unique formats including fastest news, exhaustive views, and vibrant photography and engaging videos. Its products rely on the high end AI and Machine Learning tools to keep users updated with the latest breaking news, analysis on political news, sports news, business news, entertainment news, and technology news as per the interest categories and location.

Awaaz.com

Awaaz.com is India’s one of the largest platforms with a great range of spoken word content. The content ranges from English to various other vernacular languages as well. The platform offers a diverse variety of podcasts, stories, audios, and more. It is a highly engaging platform that is gaining the ears of the audience in recent times Audios and podcasts have gained lots of popularity during the lockdown with a good range of topics like meditation, health, inspirational and devotional.

Share chat

Developed by Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, Share chat is an Indian social networking service. It offers content consumption and sharing platform only in Indian vernacular languages to cater to over 1.17 billion digital users of India. With a plethora of content like romantic posts, jokes, fashion tips, and the latest news, the website is appealing and user friendly. It is a one-stop platform for all vernacular language lovers.

Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt (formerly Newshunt) is an application loved by more than 150 million users. Dailyhunt goes local! Enjoy immersive videos from your favorite sources, and 300+ locations across India. At present, Dailyhunt claims to offer more than 250,000 fresh pieces of news and content articles every day in 14 languages, licensed from over 1,300 publication partners.