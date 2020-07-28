5 Easy Window-Cleaning Tips for Your Storefront Windows

Photo by Tran from Pexels

The storefront windows are the face of a business. They can make or break a customer’s first impression of a brand, and this is not just about putting together the perfect display. Don’t forget to also keep your windows spick-and-span.

Dirty windows can discourage potential customers. Not to mention, they give off the impression that a store doesn’t care much about hygiene.

Now that it’s been established how important it is to clean our storefront, the next question is how. It turns out that cleaning glass windows isn’t as difficult as it seems. Even nonprofessionals can do it with the right techniques at hand.

Gather the Right Window Cleaning Tools

When it’s said that even beginners can clean their storefront windows on their own, it’s no joke. But to get the right results, you need to use the right tools.

Using a sponge or towel alone won’t give you squeaky-clean windows. Here are effective recommended window-cleaning tools and supplies:

Sponge

Squeegee

Window scraper

Microfiber cloth

Utility bucket

Soap or window-cleaner solution

Having these equipment in your window cleaning arsenal will go a long way in keeping your storefront windows crystal clear all year round.

Know the Basics

Photo by Nathan Cowley from Pexels

It’s time to do the dirty work! Effective window cleaning requires using the correct tools with the correct method. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

In the utility bucket, dilute the window-cleaning solution with water two to one. This may also depend on the product used. Make sure to follow the instructions on its label. Squeeze out the solution on the windows using the sponge. A sprayer can also do the work. See anything stuck to the glass, like mud or a piece of gum? Scrape it off using the window scraper. Dry off the glass using the squeegee. Make sure to cover the window from corner to corner. Dab off excess water using the microfiber towel, but avoid wiping the areas that are already dry. This keeps the windows streak-free after cleaning.

That covers the basics.

Dry the Glass Correctly

One important thing to note is to properly dry the storefront windows, especially for stores located along the street. Dust and debris can get stuck on wet windows, leaving them foggy and grimy. The longer the windows are left in this condition, the harder they will be to clean. That’s the last thing you need when you’re busy running a business.

The squeegee is an excellent tool that gets rid of the soap solution on glass. While it’s a great tool on its own, there will still be excess water left on the surface that can gather dirt and grime. Wipe it off using a microfiber towel to leave a spotless surface.