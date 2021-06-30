5 EdTech players that are polishing skills and making you future ready

Since the start of the pandemic, our society has witnessed many revolutions. One of them is the rise in the number of Tech-driven startups that want a workforce that possesses skills like complex problem solving, critical and analytical thinking. While digital adoption among these firms has aided in the phenomenal development in the business landscape. Recent polls have found that there is an inability to keep up with technology changes causing growth barriers resulting in difficulty to recruit and retain technology aware employees.

Today, most companies believe that reskilling their existing staff for digital adoption is crucial to their success. As nowadays businesses are highly tech-driven and require the need of collaboration with new-age technologies that have algorithmic as well as artificial capabilities.

It is crucial to upskill yourself according to the changing job market trends while you are working or planning to start your career. Enrolling yourself on online courses depending upon your choices will provide you with knowledge and experience. In today’s world, such online courses are also reshaping the landscape for the higher education industry in India. These courses are available at any time and from anywhere, offer unlimited enrolment, fewer requirements, minimal cost module and are the safest choice for stemming the flood of rising educational costs. The courses are brief and intensely focused on a single topic, therefore, making them an appealing option for students or a professional who wishes to study and know more about a certain topic.

Here is a list of a few Edtech companies that not only help students to upskill but are also helping professionals to reskill themselves.

1. Hex N Bit

Hex N Bit, an edtech company founded in April 2020. The company provides one-stop solutions for the students and Professionals in Industry-connect Skill development courses. The platform provides various industry-led online courses, live sessions, self-paced eLearning content, real-time projects, competitive assignments, and quizzes etc. Hex N Bit also offers a wide and vivid variety of courses like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Embedded System & Secure Internet of Things (IoT), Advance Embedded System with STM-32, PCB Design, VLSI Design & Verification, Python Programming Language, UI UX Development, Android Development (Data Science), C++ and many more. Since its initiation, the company has registered over 65,000+ candidates from 140+ universities, tied up with 10+ tech companies and 70+ mentors. Therefore, Hex N Bit aims to bridge the gap between academics & Industry by providing them with practical knowledge & analytical skills under one umbrella.

2. Coursera

Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, both computer science professors at Stanford University, created Coursera in 2012 as a huge open online course provider. Coursera collaborates with universities and other organisations to provide online courses, certificates, and degrees in a wide range of topics. More than 150 colleges provided upwards of 4,000 courses through Coursera, which offers over two dozen degree programmes at pricing that is lower than many in-person school offerings, according to sources.

Coursera courses are four to twelve weeks long and consist of one to two hours of video lectures every week. Quizzes, weekly exercises, peer-graded and reviewed assignments, an optional Honors assignment, and occasionally a final project or test round out these courses. On-demand courses are also accessible, allowing customers to complete the course at their own pace with all of the materials available at once.

3. NPTEL

In 2003, seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati, and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore) launched the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). It has the world’s largest online repository of engineering, basic sciences, and selected humanities and social sciences courses, with over 56000 hours of video content, the world’s most-accessed library of peer-reviewed educational content, 52000+ hours of transcribed content, and 51000+ hours of subtitled videos.

In March 2014, NPTEL began offering open online courses with certifications from the IITs/IISc for students who successfully finished the courses. Anyone outside of the IIT System can now take an online certification course from NPTEL and receive a certificate from the IITs. Through this programme, IITs are reaching out and bringing education to people’s homes.

4. Udemy

Udemy, Inc. is a massive open online course (MOOC) provider geared towards working people and students. Eren Bali, GaganBiyani, and OktayCaglar formed it in May 2010. The platform includes over 40 million students, 155,000 courses, and 70,000 teachers delivering courses in over 65 languages as of April 2021. Over 480 million people have enrolled in courses. Students and professors hail from more than 180 nations, with two-thirds of the students residing outside of the United States. Students enrol in courses primarily to improve job-related skills. Some courses can be used to get technical certification credit.

Business and entrepreneurship, academics, the arts, health and fitness, language, music, and technology are only a few of the topics covered in the courses. It also has Udemy for Business which is a focused collection of over 7,000 training courses on topics ranging from digital marketing methods to office efficiency, design, management, programming, and more. Organizations can also construct unique learning portals for corporate training using Udemy for Business. Depending on the teacher, Udemy courses might be paid or free.

5. edX

edX is a massive open online course (MOOC) provider founded by Harvard and MIT in the United States. It offers online university-level courses in a variety of fields to a global student base, with certain courses available for free. On the edX website, more than 150 colleges, nonprofit groups, and companies provide or intend to provide courses. edX has over 6,000 educators on its platform, representing 196 nations across the world.

Weekly learning sequences make up edX courses. Each learning sequence consists of short films mixed with interactive learning tasks that students can do right away. edX provides certificates of completion, and certain courses are credit-eligible. Some courses are credit-eligible, and edX gives certificates of completion. A college or university’s decision on whether or not to grant credit for an online course is entirely up to the university or college. Students may take courses on edX in several ways, including validated courses where they can audit the course for free or work toward an edX Verified Certificate (fees vary by course). XSeries Certificates are also available from edX for completing a packaged set of two to seven validated courses in a particular subject (cost varies depending on the courses). The examination is only offered to paying students in particular courses.